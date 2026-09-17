Not Ajit Agarkar, THESE two former MI star cricketers in line to become new chief selector of India

Ajit Agarkar's tenure as Chairman of senior selection committee is set to end this month after his picked the squads for white-ball series against West Indies on Wednesday.

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Chief selector Ajit Agarkar. (Photo: IANS)

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar presided over his final selection panel meeting to select the India squads for the white-ball series against West Indies apart from the Rest of India side. Agarkar’s tenure as the Chairman of senior selection committee began in 2023 and is set to end this month and although he is eligible to get an extension of one year, he is unlikely to get one.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to announce a new Chairman of selectors with his tenure set to start in October this year when he will pick the squads for the Test, ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. According to a report in NDTV website, two former India and Mumbai Indians cricketers – Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha – are in race to become the new chief selector.

There was speculation that Agarkar’s contract could be extended till the ODI World Cup 2027 next year, but that has not transpired so far because no senior BCCI official has reached out to him. Parthiv Patel turned out in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and 2 T20I matches for Team India, scoring 934 Test runs and 736 runs in 50 over cricket.

Ajit Agarkar’s stint as BCCI men’s chief selector is wrapping up this month, with his contract ending right now. While there was chatter about keeping him on through next year’s ODI World Cup, sources tell NDTV that a section of the board feels his tenure is done. Now, former… pic.twitter.com/tSRAVDYsFA — Diganta Guha (@diganta_guha) September 17, 2026

He was part of Nita Ambani’s MI team from IPL 2015 to 2017 season apart from also representing teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored 2848 runs in 139 matches in IPL at an average of 22.6 with 13 fifties.

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, on the other hand, is already part of the senior selection committee as a representative from East Zone. Ojha turned out in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and 6 T20Is for India claiming 113 Test wickets and 21 in ODI cricket.

He was part of Mumbai Indians team from IPL 2012 to 2015. In fact, both Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha have been teammate of Rohit Sharma at MI.

Both Parthiv and Pragyan are also three-time IPL winners. Agarkar reportedly fell out of BCCI good books after news was leaked that former India captain Rohit Sharma was not in the scheme of selection committee going forward. It was speculated that Rohit Sharma had been asked to play his final ODI match against England at Lord’s in July.

But Rohit went on to score a brilliant century against England at Lord’s although Team India lost three-match ODI series 2-1. On predictable lines, Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli have been selected for the three-match ODI series against West Indies beginning on September 27.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had swiftly rejected reports regarding Rohit’s future, asserting that the former India captain would continue to represent the country as long as he remained in the selectors’ plans.

India’s ODI team vs West Indies

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC, WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir

India’s T20I Team vs West Indies

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.