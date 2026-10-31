‘Not doing justice to their talent’, Yuvraj Singh calls out Indian team management for ignoring Abhishek, Ishan and Vaibhav from ODI setup

Yuvraj Singh opined that Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be slowly integrated into the Indian ODI side

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File photo of Yuvraj Singh. (Photo: IANS)

Delhi Capitals’ newly appointed assistant and batting coach Yuvraj Singh has made his intentions clear about the exclusions of explosive top-order batters Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the Indian one-day side, claiming that the team management is not doing justice to their talent by ignoring them from the second longest format.

Out of the three batters, only Ishan Kishan has played the one-day format while Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are awaiting for their chances. Sooryavanshi might still be a newcomer in the international scene and he might need some time, but Abhishek appears to be ready for his opportunity.

“I would love to see him in the ODIs, to be honest, and I have said this before that if we are not picking guys like Ishan Kishan, Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 50-over cricket, then somewhere down the line we are not doing justice to their talent,” Yuvraj Singh told PTI during a launching event.

Yuvraj Singh, who retired from the international scene in 2019, did acknowledge that it’s indeed a tough task for Ishan, Abhishek and Vaibhav to break into the ODI side due to the presence of batters like Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but feels that all three of the youngsters should be in the squad soon.

“I understand we have some great players and it is hard to make a spot for them. I think the way they are performing, hopefully, they should be in the squad soon,” Yuvraj added.

The 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI world cup winner further spoke about Abhishek Sharma’s rise in Indian cricket. Despite giving him personal training in the recent past, Yuvraj refrained from taking any credits and claimed that whatever Abhishek has achieved, thus far, is because of his persistent hard work.

“Whatever he has achieved is because of his hard work, and credit goes to him,” Yuvraj Singh concluded.

Auqib Nabi added to India’s ODI squad

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has added Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi in the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming five-match one-day series against New Zealand. Nabi was initially a part of only the last two matches but Prasidh Krishna’s hamstring injury paved the way for his entry in the team.

Nabi was slated to feature in only the first ODIs but he will be with the Indian team for the entire series now. The five-match ODI series begins from Wednesday, November 4 onwards.