‘Not looking too far ahead’, Devdutt Padikkal remains tight lipped about India’s possible victory and outlines what team must do in 1st Test against Black Caps

Devdutt Padikkal scored a solid half-century during his 165-run partnership with opening batter KL Rahul

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Indian top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal expected much more grass and seam movement at the Basin Reserve cricket ground in Wellington, which is hosting the first of a two-match Test series between India and New Zealand.

Devdutt Padikkal, who is on his first-ever tour of New Zealand, had an eventful outing on day three, scoring a hard fought half-century and stitching an important 100+ run partnership with India’s only centurion KL Rahul.

Padikkal might be a mainstay in the Indian Test side for the past couple of years now, but playing in New Zealand conditions for the first time is not an easy task. However, the left-hander made it look effortlessly easy.

His crucial knock of 80 off 175 was all about being calm and aggressive according to the situation. Devdutt Padikkal scored 10 fours and had a very important 165-run partnership with KL Rahul following Yashasvi Jaiswal’s departure for 85.

Later on in the innings, Shubman Gill got out for 98, while wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant also struck a half-century as India ended day three at 486/4 with a lead of 118 runs.

After the end of day, Padikkal spoke about a number of things, including what he expected out of the Basin Reserve surface.

“I think we expected a lot, a lot of grass on the wicket. We expected a lot of movement. It’s probably not panned out that way,” Devdutt Padikkal said.

The left-hander confirmed that it has been flat track so far, but feels that it’s important to respect whatever conditions are on offer.

“It’s been much flatter than we expected. But at the same time, it’s important that you respect the conditions that are in front of you,” Padikkal added.

Great to get some runs

Padikkal was then asked to reflect on his knock and partnership with KL Rahul. The former felt that it was important for the duo to stick to the crease and do not offer too many chances for New Zealand to come back.

“Yeah, it was good. It’s always great to get some runs. I think it was important that me and KL started off the day well. It was important that we didn’t let them back into the game. And I think we did that pretty well today,” Padikkal said.

Not looking too ahead

When asked what could be an ideal target to leave for New Zealand, Padikkal revealed that the team is not thinking too far ahead, and are rather taking it one session at a time. The 26-year-old felt that it will be important for the Indians to extend their lead and capitalise on the position they find themselves in currently.

“We are not looking too far ahead. It’s important that we take one session at a time. I think definitely we are in a really good position right now. But it’s important that we really extend that lead as much as possible so that we can put more pressure on them,” Padikkal concluded.

Day four of the first Test will start from 3:30AM (IST) onwards.