Not Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal: THIS Mumbai Indians star could replace Virat Kohli after 2027 ODI World Cup

Mumbai Indians star could replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 after the 2027 ODI World Cup, highlighting his versatility and first-class record. Read on to know the full details.

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Mumbai Indians stars Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir (Photo: IANS)

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has backed Mumbai Indians star Tilak Varma as a strong option to take over Virat Kohli’s No. 3 position in India’s ODI batting order after the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Kohli has already confirmed that the 2027 edition will be his final ODI World Cup for India. His departure will leave a major gap in the top order, with the team facing the challenge of finding a long-term replacement for one of its most important batters.

Jaffer believes Tilak has the qualities needed for the role and pointed to his ability to bat in different positions as one of his biggest strengths.

Jaffer highlights Tilak Varma’s versatility

Tilak has shown that he can adjust his batting position according to the team’s needs. He has played in different roles in T20Is and has also built a strong record in first-class cricket.

Jaffer feels that flexibility could help Tilak make the jump to the No. 3 position in ODIs.

“It feels great to see his versatility. He previously scored a century at No. 3, and now he has adapted to the No. 5 and No. 6 positions so beautifully. This is an amazing quality,” Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

The former India opener believes Tilak’s left-handed batting could also give the team a different combination once Kohli and Rohit Sharma move on from international cricket.

‘There will be a left-handed batter in Virat’s place’: Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer also discussed India’s plans for the next generation of top-order batters. He feels Yashasvi Jaiswal could be the player to fill Rohit’s role, while Tilak could provide a left-handed option in Kohli’s position.

“It’s about time. When Virat and Rohit leave, Rohit, obviously, is a top-order batter, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is there to replace him, but I feel there will be a left-handed batter in Virat’s place. He has that game; we saw the way he scored runs in the Duleep Trophy. His first-class average is around 55. So, he can fit into all three formats pretty easily,” he added.

Tilak has limited ODI experience

Despite Jaffer’s backing, Tilak still has limited experience in 50-over cricket. The left-hander has played only four ODIs for India, scoring 68 runs at an average of 22.67.

He has batted twice at No. 3 and once each at No. 4 and No. 5. His last ODI appearance came against South Africa in December 2025.

That series also saw Ruturaj Gaikwad bat at No. 4 and score a century, making him another player who could enter the discussion for the vacant position.

Gill and Gaikwad also in the race

India could also consider moving Shubman Gill to No. 3. Gill started his Test career as an opener but later moved into the middle order and successfully occupied the position left by Kohli.

Apart from Gill, Gaikwad is another option for the selectors. However, replacing Kohli will bring enormous pressure on whoever takes the role.

The next No. 3 batter will not only be compared with Kohli but will also face the expectations that come with succeeding a player who followed in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar. India will therefore need to choose carefully as they prepare for the post-2027 era.