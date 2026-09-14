Not Shreyas Iyer, THIS star India cricketer is set to be named Shubman Gill’s deputy for ODI series vs West Indies

India's three-match ODI series against West Indies are set to clash with Asian Games 2026 which will be taking place in Japan.

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KL Rahul could replace Shreyas Iyer as vice-captain of Indian ODI team. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026 ODI: Shubman Gill’s Team India are set to take on former World Cup champions West Indies in a three-match ODI series beginning at Thiruvananthapuram on September 27. The series will be held simultaneously with the cricket tournament in Asian Games 2026 in Japan starting on September 28, where India will be defending their gold medal in both men’s and women’s events.

As a result, ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will not be available for the series against West Indies to serve as skipper Shubman Gill’s deputy. The BCCI selection committee is set to meet on September 16 to pick the squads for the white-ball series against West Indies and a new vice-captain for the ODIs can be named.

Read more: Bad news for chief selector Ajit Agarkar ahead of India vs West Indies 2026 series

According to a report by PTI news agency, Test vice-captain KL Rahul can be asked to serve the same role in the ODI format of the game for the West Indies series as well in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. Rahul, who was retained for Rs 14 crore by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026, need to play in a couple of games in the series against West Indies to complete his 100 ODI appearance.

In 98 ODI matches till date, Rahul has scored 3412 runs at an average of 49.44 with a strike-rate of 91 with 8 hundreds and 20 fifties to his name.

VICE CAPTAIN KL RAHUL – Rahul is likely to be the Vice Captain of Team India for West Indies ODIs in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. [Kushan Sarkar] pic.twitter.com/1HtBnCF7Wk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 13, 2026

Rishabh Pant to make ODI comeback?

The West Indies ODI series could also open the door for a new wicketkeeper with Ishan Kishan unavailable as he will be away in Japan for Asian Games 2026. According to the PTI report, the selectors are going to take a call between Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel for the role of the second wicketkeeper after Rahul.

“It is a choice between Pant and Jurel. Obviously, the head coach and captain’s point of view would be important,” a BCCI source told PTI.

Pant, who was traded to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 15 crore after the IPL 2026 season, turned out in 31 ODI matches till date and scored 871 runs at an average of 33.5 with 1 hundred and 5 fifties and a strike-rate of 106.21.

His last ODI appearance came against Sri Lanka a couple of years back in Colombo. If Pant is not selected as the second wicketkeeper for the West Indies ODI matches, he could lead the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup 2026 match against reigning Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to be selected for the ODI squad in place of Shreyas Iyer. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav are expected to form the pace bowling attack.