‘Nothing different’, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s makes nonchalant remarks after hitting record-breaking double hundred

India A captain Tilak Varma also praised the teenager's contribution that helped the Indians reach the semi-finals of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after hitting double century against the UAE in Asia Cup Rising Stars. (Photo: BCCI/X)

India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played the innings of his life as he produced a stunning batting performance against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Sooryavanshi smashed 204 runs to help India A register a massive victory.

The 14-year-old, who was adjudged Player of the Match, became the centre of attention after his record-breaking innings. He has become the fastest batter to score a 100 and 200 in List A (one-day) cricket, while also breaking a few more records, which you can read here.

Speaking after the match, Sooryavanshi explained that he wanted to spend more time at the crease after failing to convert his starts in the previous two matches. However, he quickly realised that the pitch was not offering much assistance to the bowlers and decided to play his natural game.

“In the last two matches, I got set but couldn’t convert those starts. So the plan was to go out there and take my time initially. But after facing a ball or two, I felt the bowlers weren’t getting much help from the surface, so I backed my strengths,” Sooryavanshi said.

The young batter also spoke about his thought process while batting and explained that he did not have any specific target in mind. His main focus was to understand the conditions and build a long innings.

“There wasn’t anything specific on my mind. The only thought was that if the wicket was helping the bowlers, I would take my time and play a longer innings. But thankfully, that wasn’t the case. The wicket was good, the ball was coming nicely onto the bat, so I tried to back my game,” he added.

Sooryavanshi further revealed that his mindset remained the same heading into the contest. He wanted to bat deep and take control of the innings whenever possible.

“Nothing different, sir. It was the same mindset of trying to bat deep. If the game wasn’t in my control initially, I would look to take my time. But thankfully, I was able to take control early on, and then I played the game on my terms,” he said.

No words to describe him

India A captain Tilak Varma was equally impressed with the youngster’s performance and struggled to find words to describe his innings. He said Sooryavanshi’s aggressive start had almost decided the outcome of the match within the first five overs.

“No words to describe him. I would only say it was absolute carnage. The way he played, I think the match was done in the first five overs. We were at 100 in five overs, and the way he carried on after that was tremendous to watch,” Tilak said.