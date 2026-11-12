NZ pacer Brett Randell eyes dream debut against Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli after maiden call-up

Brett Randell, who has 100 List A wickets, is in line for NZ debut vs India in Mount Maunganui ODI and says he is privileged to get a chance to bowl to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

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NZ pacer Brett Randell eyes dream debut against Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli after maiden call-up (Photo: Brett Randell/Instagram)

New Zealand fast bowler Brett Randell is hoping to make his international debut against India after earning his maiden call-up to the national squad. The uncapped pacer has been included for the final two matches of the ongoing ODI series and could get an opportunity to test himself against some of the biggest names in Indian cricket.

Randell is also excited about the chance to share the field with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The 30-year-old recently played against India A in unofficial Tests and also got an opportunity to interact with India’s pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

Brett Randell Calls New Zealand Selection A Dream Come True

Randell, who represents Central Districts in domestic cricket, said receiving his first national call-up was a special moment. He is ready to make his debut if the team management gives him an opportunity, but is equally happy to support the team from the sidelines.

“As a youngster growing up in New Zealand playing cricket, you dream to be in this position. Very privileged to be here. I have not had a word with the coach yet. If I do get out on the field, I will be more than happy to make my debut. If I do not, I will be more than happy to help the lads out.”

The right-arm pacer has built an impressive record in domestic cricket. He has taken 100 wickets in 55 List A matches at an average of 22.74, including four five-wicket hauls. His best figures in the format are 5/22.

Randell also impressed in the Plunket Shield, New Zealand’s main domestic first-class competition. He picked up 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 25.83, with his best performance being 7/25.

Randell Recalls Conversations With Bumrah And Prasidh

The New Zealand pacer recently featured in two matches during the India A tour and picked up three wickets. The experience also gave him a chance to speak with Bumrah and Prasidh about bowling and the differences between conditions in India and New Zealand.

“It feels like we are all one big family in a way, all the international teams. A couple of days ago, after our A game finished, we were chatting with Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna about bowling and how the conditions here compare with those in India. If I get the opportunity to talk to some of the guys here, I will certainly take it,” he said.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Challenge Excites New Zealand Pacer

Randell is also looking forward to the possibility of bowling against India’s experienced batting duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both players remain important figures in India’s ODI setup as they look towards the 2027 World Cup.

“The numbers (put by Rohit and Virat) speak for themselves. You see them on TV all around the world doing amazing things. If I do get the chance to be out there over the next few days, I will relish it and am very much looking forward to stacking my skills up against them,” he said.

For Randell, the final two ODIs could be an important opportunity to begin his international career and measure his bowling against some of the best players in the game.