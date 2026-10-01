ODI World Cup 2027: Why India vs Australia at Cape Town on THIS date will be ‘real’ tournament opener

ODI World Cup 2027: India will face Australia in Cape Town. Know why this clash could be seen as the ‘real’ tournament opener. Here’s everything you need to know.

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India face Australia in Cape Town in the ODI World Cup 2027. (Photo: IANS)

ODI World Cup 2027: The International Cricket Council has released the full fixture list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. The tournament will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from 2 October to 21 November 2027.

A total of 14 teams will compete in 57 matches across 12 venues as they battle for the biggest prize in ODI cricket.

The action will begin on 2 October in Windhoek, Namibia, with a three-team Super Series. The second, third and fourth-placed teams from the World Cup Qualifier will compete in this short series.

The team finishing at the top of the Super Series will secure the final spot in the Group Stage.

Groups confirmed for 2027 World Cup

Group A: India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Qualifier A

Group B: New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, Qualifier B

South Africa and Zimbabwe qualified automatically as co-hosts. The top eight teams in the ICC Men’s ODI rankings on 30 September 2026 will also earn direct entry, while the remaining four spots will come through the World Cup Qualifier.

The #CWC27 groups are locked ⚡ A cricketing extravaganza awaits! How to watch the schedule launch ➡️ https://t.co/Eod5GoN7zW pic.twitter.com/oVg7zVHLNF — ICC (@ICC) October 1, 2026

India to face Australia in World Cup opener

The Group Stage will begin on 7 October in Cape Town, with defending champions Australia taking on India in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final.

India will then face Pakistan on 10 October in Johannesburg. Other early Group Stage matches include South Africa vs New Zealand on 9 October in Cape Town and Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan on 11 October in Bulawayo.

England will take on Sri Lanka on 13 October in Windhoek, while India will play their final Group Stage match against Zimbabwe on 24 October at the new Victoria Falls ground.

The top three teams from each group, along with the better-performing fourth-placed team, will progress to the Super 7 stage.

️ The ICC Men’s #CWC27 fixtures have been unveiled Access the ticket ballot https://t.co/MSLEQzcObb pic.twitter.com/dpTE4TEjO7 — ICC (@ICC) October 1, 2026

Seven teams to feature in Super 7

The Super 7 phase will run from 25 October to 14 November. Seven teams will compete in this stage, with each side playing six matches.

Importantly, no points will be carried forward from the Group Stage.

For scheduling purposes, some teams have been pre-seeded. India are A1, Australia A2, Pakistan A3, England AB4, New Zealand B1, South Africa B2 and Sri Lanka B3.

If a non-seeded team qualifies for the Super 7, it will take the corresponding seeded position.

Semi-finals and final dates confirmed

The top four teams from the Super 7 stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

The first semi-final will be played on 17 November in Cape Town, while the second semi-final is scheduled for 18 November in Tshwane. Both semi-finals will have reserve days.

The World Cup final will be played on 21 November in Johannesburg, with 22 November kept as the reserve day, if required.

Matches across 12 Venues

The 57 matches will be played across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the Super Series along with three Group Stage matches.

In Zimbabwe, matches will be played in Harare, Bulawayo and at the new Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium in Victoria Falls.

South Africa will host matches in Cape Town, Paarl, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Bloemfontein, Durban, KuGompo City and Gqeberha.