‘Of course, it hurts’: T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on painful India snub

T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav opened up on his painful India snub, saying it hurts to be away from Team India after five years. Read his honest reaction.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/of-course-it-hurts-t20-world-cup-winning-captain-suryakumar-yadav-breaks-silence-on-painful-india-snub-8549016/ Copy

Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on India snub after T20 World Cup win. (Photo: X)

Suryakumar Yadav is going through a tough phase in his cricket journey. The man who led India to a T20 World Cup title is now out of the national team. For five long years, he was a regular face in the blue jersey. Then, suddenly, everything changed. He was dropped after a poor run with the bat. Now, he is playing domestic cricket for Mumbai and trying to find his way back. On Saturday, he spoke openly about his feelings, and his words showed both pain and hope.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Suryakumar did not hide his emotions. He said being away from the Indian team after playing for so many years is painful. He also said cricket has taught him many lessons.

“Of course, it is painful to be away from the Indian team. You have played for five years continuously, and then suddenly, you don’t play for India…it hurts but that’s what this game is all about.”

He added that he still believes good days will come back soon.

“This sport teaches you a lot of things. It has taught me a lot of things in the last two years and also after IPL…there are a lot of learnings and as it is said, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. (Until then) the show must go on,” he said.

Focus Is On Winning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav

Right now, Suryakumar is leading Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He is not thinking too far ahead. His only goal is to win every match and take Mumbai to the final. He said the IPL is still far away.

“Currently, I am just focusing on Super League, winning every game and then obviously going on to win the final,” he said.

After this tournament, he will play the Vijay Hazare Trophy and then the second phase of Ranji Trophy.

‘Nothing Wrong With My Batting’: SKY

Many people thought Suryakumar lost his form because of a change in his batting. But he does not agree. He said his batting style is the same as before. He is just spending more time in practice, and now the results are showing.

“I don’t think anything went wrong with my batting. I have been playing the same way for the last five years. I’ve enjoyed batting everywhere, playing for India as well as for Mumbai.”

He said his hard work in the last 8 to 10 weeks is helping him score runs again. In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he has already scored two fifties and looked in good touch.