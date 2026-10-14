PAK vs SL 2026: New Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan breaks Abhishek Sharma’s record in T20I cricket

Pakistan skipper Sahibzada Farhan now holds the world record for scoring most runs in a three-match T20I series surpassing Abhishek Sharma.

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Abhishek Sharma (left) and Sahibzada Farhan. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2026 3rd T20: Sahibzada Farhan began his stint as the new captain of Pakistan T20I team in style after replacing Salman Ali Agha for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Farhan led Pakistan to a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka after losing in the gold medal match of Asian Games 2026 in Japan earlier this month.

Farhan, who notched up his third successive fifty in the T20I series vs Sri Lanka, tallied 238 runs across the three matches at an average of 79.33 with a strike-rate of 165.27. He ended up as the leading run-scorer in the series ahead of teammate Maaz Sadaqat, who tallied 146 runs in 3 matches at an average of 48.66 with a strike-rate of 175.9 with 2 fifties.

Although Pakistan lost the third T20I match in Rawalpindi by eight wickets, skipper Farhan still top-scored with 76 off 47 balls with 3 sixes and 7 fours in a total of 168 for 8 in 20 overs. In the process, Farhan smashed a huge record set by Team India opener Abhishek Sharma.

70+ in 3 Consecutive T20I Inns: (Full-Members) Mahela Jayawardene (2010)

81 vs NZ @ Providence

100 vs ZIM @ Providence

98* vs WI @ Bridgetown ️ Chris Gayle (2015 – 16)

77 vs SA @ Cape Town

90 vs SA @ JoBurg

100* vs ENG @ Wankhede Sanju Samson (2026)

97* vs WI @ Eden Gardens

89 vs ENG @ Wankhede

89 vs NZ @ Ahmedabad Harry Brook (2026)

79* vs IND @ Bristol

95* vs IND @ Southampton

114* vs SL @ Southampton Sahibzada Farhan (2026)

89 vs SL @ Rawalpindi

73 vs SL @ Rawalpindi

76 vs SL @ Rawalpindi BCCI | #PAKvsSL — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) October 13, 2026

Before Farhan, Abhishek Shrma held the record for most runs by a batter in a three-match T20I series. The Indian southpaw had scored 229 runs against Afghanistan earlier this year.

New Zealand batter Colin Munro with 223 runs against West Indies in the 2023-24 series currently occupies the third spot on the list, followed by former Australia opener David Warner, who managed 217 runs against Sri Lanka in 2019 and Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai, who had 204 runs against Ireland in 2019.

Sri Lanka chased down Pakistan’s total of 168 for 8 with 17 deliveries remaining at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with captain Kusal Mendis leading the way with 87 off 47 balls. Mendis was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his innings.

But Pakistan had won the opening T20I by four wickets on October 9 and the second by 82 runs on October 11, before Sri Lanka claimed an eight-wicket victory in the finale on October 13. Record-breaking Farhan revealed Pakistan followed the same approach in the final match as in the first two games, adding that he aims to maintain consistency.

“The way we set a superb target in the first two matches, today also we had the same plan, but it’s cricket, anything can happen. The effort is to stay consistent. When I perform well, I’m even more focused to do well in the next match. It’s cricket; you’re not always in form. So I’m looking to make the most of it,” Farhan said after the match.

Lankan captain Kusal Mendis, on the other hand, praised the team’s improved bowling and fielding, along with the batting performances of Kamindu Mendis and himself. “We bowled really well today in the middle period. The fielding was better too, and the batting was excellent. Kamindu (Mendis) batted really well after the Powerplay. He played his natural game, and I did too. We did really well in all three departments,” he said.