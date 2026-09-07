PAK W vs HK W: Nashra Sandhu shines as Pakistan thrash Hong Kong China to secure big win

Nashra Sandhu's heroics helped Team Pakistan to defeat Hong Kong China by a big margin of 72 runs. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Pakistan Women defeat Hong Kong China Women by 72 runs

The match no. 11 of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, was played between Pakistan and Hong Kong China. Where Fatima Sana’s side showcased a brilliant performance and defeated their Hong Kong China by a big margin of 72 runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Hong Kong, China Women (Playing XI): Natasha Miles(c), Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani(w), Kary Chan, Marina Lamplough, Maryam Bibi, Shanzeen Shahzad, Alison Siu, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Ruchitha Venkatesh

Shawaal Zulfiqar’s 47 and Joyleen Kaur’s four wickets headling Pakistan’s innings

Pakistan had won the toss and decided to bat first. For Pakistan, Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar began the innings, where star batter Muneeba Ali lost her wicket early for 6 runs to Iqra Sahar. Meanwhile, her opening partner Shawaal Zulfiqar showcased a impressive batting performance, where she scored some crucial runs by hitting brilliant boundaries at the beginning.

She scored 47 runs off 35 balls. In her knock, she smashed six fours at a strike rate of 134. After her dismissal, star player Ayesh Zafar and captain Fatima Sana took the charge in their hands and started building a great innings. Ayesha Zafar scored 26 runs off 19 balls, including four fours. Meanwhile, skipper Fatima Sana also played a crucial knock for the Pakistan team as she scored 24 runs off 24 deliveries, she smashed two brilliant sixes in her innings and gave major confidence to the rest of the players. At the end, Tuba Hassan also took two boundaries for them at the last moment and helped them to post 143 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets.

For Hong Kong China, star player Joyleen Kaur sprinkled her magic as she picked up four wickets for her side. Iqra Sahar and Kary Chan also showcased a brilliant bowling performance as they took two wickets each.

Nashra Sandhu’s six-wicket haul helps Pakistan seal a big win

It’s time to discuss Hong Kong China’s batting performance. They had a poor start as skipper Natasha Miles and Mariko Hill failed to give a good start to the team and were sent to the pavilion for low scores by Pakistan’s bowling attack. After their dismissals, Yasmin Daswani and Kary Chan tried to make their side comeback to the match as they played some brilliant boundaries.

But couldn’t hold their wickets and got trapped by Pakistan’s bowlers. The rest of the players also faced difficulties scoring some runs for the team and got all out for 71 runs and lost the match by 72 runs.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu showcased a brilliant performance and helped her side to win the match with her wicket-taking ability. Nashra Sandhu picked up a six-wicket haul in the match in the four overs and conceded 6 runs. Her impressive bowling performance helped her to win the Player of the Match award.