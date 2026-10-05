Pakistan Champions out of WCL 2026: PCB wanted THIS from Indian players, but tournament rejected demand

Pakistan Champions have withdrawn from WCL 2026 after the PCB’s demand for a written apology from Indian players was rejected by the tournament organisers.

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Pakistan Champions have withdrawn from WCL 2026 after the PCB’s conditions were not accepted. (Photo: X)

Pakistan Champions have withdrawn from the 2026 season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) after the Pakistan Cricket Board’s conditions for issuing a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) were not accepted by the tournament organisers.

The development brings an end to Pakistan’s participation in the ongoing tournament, with the team unable to take part after the PCB sought certain assurances from the WCL management. According to sources, one of the major demands was a written apology from Indian players over last year’s events.

PCB wanted written apology from Indian players

The issue goes back to the 2025 edition of the WCL, when India Champions refused to play against Pakistan Champions.

The Indian team did not take the field against Pakistan amid tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack. The group-stage game was cancelled, while India later also declined to play the semi-final. Pakistan consequently advanced to the final without playing the match.

According to sources, the PCB wanted Indian players to apologise in writing for their decision last year before allowing the Pakistan Champions players to participate in the 2026 tournament.

“The PCB wanted the ⁠Indian players to give a written apology for not taking the field last year, and moreover, the board also wanted the Indian camp to be okay with the handshake this time. However, the WCL only accepted the commercial teams and rejected the apology and handshake bit,” the source told Hindustan Times.

WCL refuses to accept the conditions

The WCL management did not agree to the demands made by the PCB. Sources also said the Pakistan board wanted assurances that the organisers would have no objection if Indian players decided against participating in matches involving Pakistan Champions.

With the conditions not accepted, Pakistan Champions were eventually forced to withdraw from the competition.

The WCL confirmed the development but did not mention the details of the PCB’s demands.

“Official Update: Pakistan Champions will not be participating in WCL Season 3 due to unforeseen circumstances. WCL Season 3 continues with six teams. The game is still on. The legends continue,” the tournament organisers said in a statement.

Pakistan champions miss another WCL campaign

Pakistan Champions had finished runners-up in both previous editions of the WCL. The team was expected to feature again in the 2026 tournament, but its withdrawal means it will not have a chance to challenge for the title this year.

The Pakistan Champions management also issued a statement after the withdrawal.

“Pakistan Champions regret to confirm that the team will not be able to participate in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to uphold its refusal to issue the required NOC,” the team said.

The team added that it respected the PCB’s decision but was disappointed that its former international players would not get the opportunity to represent Pakistan Champions in the tournament.