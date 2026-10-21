Pakistan veterans Team withdraws from World Cup after PCB denies permission to Travel to India

Pakistan's veterans cricket team has withdrawn from the World Cup after the PCB denied permission to travel to India for the tournament. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Pakistan veterans team withdraws from World Cup (Image - X)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said no to its over-50s cricket team playing in the International Masters Cricket World Cup in India next January. The team wanted to take part in the tournament, but the board has not given them permission to travel to India. The PCB has also told the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association about its decision.

Pakistan won the last tournament, which was held in Sri Lanka last year. The team wanted to play again and try to win the title for a second time. However, the PCB’s decision means the players will not be able to take part in the next World Cup in India.

PVCA informed organisers about withdrawal after seeking PCB permission

“We have informed the organisers about our withdrawal from the World Cup so that they can arrange for an alternate team,” Fawad Ijaz who heads the PVCA, said on Wednesday.

Ijaz said that the tournament organisers and India had promised to give visas to the Pakistan team and provide security. After this, the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior for permission to play in the tournament.

PCB stops Pakistan veterans Team from travelling to India amid tensions between both countries

Ijaz said Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the PCB chief, told them that the team could not travel to India for the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan’s hockey team also refused to travel to India for the Asian Champions Trophy. Because of this, Bangladesh took Pakistan’s place in the tournament.

India and Pakistan have had problems in their relations for many years. Because of this, their cricket teams do not play regular series against each other. They only play against each other in tournaments that include other countries. These matches are held in a third country instead of India or Pakistan.