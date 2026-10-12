Pakistan’s star player reveals Virat Kohli special gesture during India vs Pakistan clashes, says…

Pakistan's star player opens up on Virat Kohli's special gesture during India vs Pakistan clashes. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Pakistan's star player reveals Virat Kohli's special gesture (Photo - X)

Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan opened up about the player who surprised him the most in a faceoff or in a match. Surprisingly, Shadab Khan named star Indian batter and one of the finest players of all time, Virat Kohli as the opponent who ‘surprised’ him the most.

He revealed this face on Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid’s YouTube show ‘Beard Before Wicket.’ In the show, Shadab Khan revealed that before stepping on the field, he thought that Virat Kohli was very aggressive on the field. However, after they met, he found Virat Kohli to be a normal, friendly person.

He also shared that, whenever Shadab Khan and Virat Kohli meet, they always talk in Punjabi. Shadab first played against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Pakistan lost their group match against India because of rain, but later won the final. In that final at Lord’s, Shadab took the catch that dismissed Kohli. “When I played against Virat Kohli for the first time, he surprised me,” Shadab said.

“How we saw him on TV and [how he was] when I met him were totally different. So I thought, ‘He’s normal’. I speak Punjabi—he asked me, ‘Punjabi?’ and I said yeah. Now as well, whenever we meet, he just talks in Punjabi. So that guy, like, he was a legend of the game at that time as well; like, how he was talking to me—that surprised me. Because I saw his aggression and everything on the field, and when I met him, it was totally different,” he added.

Later on, Moeen Ali said that during India vs Pakistan matches, Virat Kohli always looked calm and composed instead of showing his aggressive side in the top-class match. He also added that Virat Kohli knows that emotionally charged encounters require him to be calmer.

“And that’s why I kind of—I like that, because he does it in other games, does it against Australia, England, but not against Pakistan because he knows it’s bigger than that,” Moeen said.

“It’s not about him showing that aggression. I think he’s trying to calm things down a little bit. He’s trying to be like, ‘Actually, it’s okay’. There’s a different part to that side. And I don’t think both teams are over the top apart from the handshake thing. That’s different; that’s more political,” he added.