Pat Cummins’ IPL future in doubt, availability 50-50, says former SRH batter on big trade with CSK

Former SRH batter Tirumalasetti Suman says Pat Cummins' availability is 50-50 for IPL 2027. He explains why SRH did the big 4-player trade with CSK.

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Pat Cummins' IPL future in doubt, availability 50-50 (Photo: IANS)

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Tirumalasetti Suman has made a big claim about Pat Cummins’ availability for IPL 2027. He said SRH made the big four-player trade with Chennai Super Kings keeping Cummins in mind. A big trade was completed on Thursday between CSK and SRH. Chennai gave away Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis to Hyderabad. In return, SRH gave Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards to CSK.

Why Did This Trade Happen?

Many fans were surprised by this trade. All four players did not have a great IPL last year. So why did both teams still make this swap?

Read more: Star cricketers put up massive demand of Rs 400000000 for IPL retention before mega auction

Former SRH player Suman explained the real reason on his YouTube channel. He said SRH is worried about their captain Pat Cummins’ availability.

“So, these 4 players didn’t perform in the IPL last year. But still, why did this trade happen? Because of both teams’ strengths and weaknesses. Looking at SRH, Pat Cummins’ availability is 50-50 for the IPL. So, I feel that this trade was compulsory to fill up that slot,” Suman said on his YouTube channel.

He feels this trade was very important for SRH to cover that spot if Cummins is not available.

Cummins’ Fitness and Busy Schedule

Pat Cummins missed the first half of IPL 2026 due to a lower back injury. He came back in the middle of the season. SRH still managed to reach third place in the league stage and played the Eliminator.

For IPL 2027, the problem is bigger. Australia has a very packed calendar next year. They will play the Ashes, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the ODI World Cup.

In June 2026, Cummins had told The Age that ‘something got to give’ regarding Australia’s packed 2027 international schedule. No final decision has been made yet about his IPL 2027 participation. A call is expected closer to the retention deadline.

If Cummins skips IPL 2027, SRH will get Rs 18 crore extra in their purse. This is his retention amount.

How SRH Are Covering For Cummins

SRH are now building a strong fast-bowling attack. They have already brought back T Natarajan from Delhi Capitals.

Now with this trade, they have got two more pacers. Khaleel Ahmed is a left-arm fast bowler who is very good with the new ball. He can bowl three overs in the power play. He played for SRH from 2018-2021. He took 15 wickets in 14 matches for CSK in IPL 2025.

Nathan Ellis is a brilliant death-overs bowler from Australia. He was with CSK at a fee of Rs 2 crore.

In return, Livingstone joins CSK at a reduced fee of Rs 6 crore. He was originally bought by SRH for Rs 13 crore. Jack Edwards moves at his existing fee of Rs 3 crore.

Suman also added, “Khaleel Ahmed, with the new ball, can bowl three overs in the powerplay. And Nathan Ellis is a brilliant death-overs bowler.”