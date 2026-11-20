Pat Cummins likely to face tough questions during Australia’s India tour for ‘Sandpapergate’, says Matthew Hayden

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden feels Pat Cummins will likely face tough questions during Australia's India tour because of the Sandpaper gate incident.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/pat-cummins-likely-to-face-tough-questions-during-australias-india-tour-for-sandpapergate-says-matthew-hayden-8546659/ Copy

Matthew Hayden feels Pat Cummins may face Sandpapergate questions in India (Image - X)

Australian cricket is once again discussing the Sandpapergate issue. Usman Khawaja, Cameron Bancroft and Pat Cummins have shared different views on the matter as Australia gets ready for its Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of India, starting on January 21, 2027.

Speaking on JioStar Matthew Hayden, Ravichandran Ashwin and Irfan Pathan also shared their thoughts on the issue. They talked about the need for a fair review, the lack of clear proof and the pressure Australia and captain Pat Cummins may face during the India tour.

Read more: David Warner s lifetime captaincy ban lifted after 6 years by Cricket Australia after successful review

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden talked about the pressure Pat Cummins could face during Australia’s 2027 tour of India. “Pat Cummins has come out and basically thrown Usman under the bus. He’s raised very personal issues in their friendship and how casually he’s treated that friendship. He’s been on record saying that, ‘Guys, I’ll answer the questions for one and a half hours, but after this, I’m not answering a question about it,’ which basically means that when he does come down to India for the BGT, he won’t be taking questions from any of the media around Sandpapergate, which is wishful thinking at best.”

“This is a major needlepoint into the entry of the Australian cricket changeroom. If you want to really get under the skin of Australia, you’ll just want to keep grinding this organ away, because immediately there’ll be a reaction and a response, which will be, ‘I’m not answering that question.’ I mean, it was embarrassing to listen to Mitchell Marsh, ahead of the ODI, get probed with the same question over and over again. He kept on coming back, ‘I will say it again if you’re not clear. I’m looking at this game.’ That’s why I’m promoting the active case of just going, ‘What can we do now to make this better?’ And it’s not going to happen. I know it, I can feel it in my bones.”

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said David Warner should have spoken about the issue earlier after serving his ban. “I’m pretty sure that when Australia comes down to India to play the BGT series, there’ll be a lot of talk around it. Wherever the Australians will go, they’ll have to face this. And they’ll have to be mentally strong to handle this, because it is all out there in the public domain. I personally believe that Warner, because he has been through a ban, should have spoken then and there.”

“Now, nothing can happen. The investigation happened over four days. Cricket Australia did what they thought was best at that particular time. What I’m assuming from the investigation is that, because David Warner was the vice-captain, he was the one who initiated doing something with the ball. This is what the investigation by Cricket Australia established, and that’s why it came out and he was punished. Now, to talk about it and say that it was a shady investigation, I think it’s too late. He should have spoken then and there, and things would have been very different.”

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin said that without clear proof, it could become one person’s word against another’s. “If you open this particular controversy all over again, you’re going to be pelting stones left, right, and centre at people who have achieved so much in their careers. And those stones that you will be pelting are all stones that have no proof. Now, if you’re going to ask for any amount of proof to prove that someone’s done wrong on that particular day at Cape Town, it’s almost impossible.”

“The umpires that day will tell you that the ball was tampered with, and that is all you will end up with. Otherwise, it’s going to be your word versus my word, which in turn means you’re going to be throwing stones left, right, and centre, and discrediting people all over again. And that’s why I really like what Todd Greenberg said. There is no point in opening the investigation all over again. It’s not going to be nice. It’s going to be very dirty. Steve Smith went through a lot of scarring, and someone of that pedigree put his hand up and said, ‘I am the leader and I will take the bullet.’ He lost two years of his career. And with all due respect, I think Smith and Warner deserve the kind of respect they will receive at the end of their careers.”