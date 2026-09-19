Pat Cummins picks THIS Indian star as toughest batter, his name is…

Star Australian player Pat Cummins picks a star Indian player as one of the toughest batters. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Pat Cummins picks a Indian star as toughest batter

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has called Cheteshwar Pujara the toughest Indian batter he has bowled to. He described bowling against the former India batter as ‘death by a thousand paper cuts’, highlighting Pujara’s strong defence and patience.

Pat Cummins picks Cheteshwar Pujara as toughest Indian batter

During a recent interaction, Cummins was asked to name the toughest players he had faced from different countries. He chose Pujara for India, saying the batter’s patience and determination made him very difficult to get out.

Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the hardest Indian batters for Australia to get out. He played an important part in India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

“India, I am going to say, Pujara. He is really hard to get out. It is just it is like death by a thousand paper cuts. Happy to face 100 dot balls if he wanted to. He isn’t going to give you a chance,” Cummins said while speaking to Prime Video Sport.

Cummins names Saeed Ajmal, Cook, de Villiers and other tough opponents

For Pakistan, Cummins chose former spinner Saeed Ajmal as one of the toughest players he faced. He praised Ajmal’s bowling style and called him a unique bowler who was difficult to read and handle.

“Pakistan, Saeed Ajmal. It was like the last ball of the over; I walked in, Saeed Ajmal just goes and I went, what? Clean bowled. I have never seen anything like that,” Cummins said.

Cummins also picked some of the biggest names from other teams as tough opponents. His choices included Alastair Cook from England, AB de Villiers from South Africa, Brendon McCullum from New Zealand, Tillakaratne Dilshan from Sri Lanka and Chris Gayle from the West Indies.

Cummins’ list only included players who have already retired from international cricket. Pujara retired from international cricket in 2025 after a successful Test career for India. He scored 7,195 runs in 103 Tests at an average of 43.6, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties. He also played five ODIs for India, scoring 51 runs in total.