PBKS IPL 2026: Full List of retained and released players for Punjab Kings IPL Auction and Details

Here's a look at list of players 'Retained' and 'Released' by Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings on IPL 2027 Retention Day on Tuesday.

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Punjab Kings finished in 5th place in the IPL 2026 Points Table. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027 Retention Day: Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings team are looking to finally break the jinx and win the elusive Indian Premier League title for the first time in their history. PBKS have twice got close to winning the crown but fell short on both those occasion.

Under Shreyas Iyer, they had the golden chance to win their maiden IPL title against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 final but fell short by 9 runs. They have already been involved in one of the biggest trade of the season with Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya joining the team from Mumbai Indians with pacer Arshdeep Singh leaving the franchise before the IPL 2027 season.

Pandya’s arrival will strengthen the bowling as well as the late order batting of the franchise. But his arrival also meant possibly a limited role for Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

The Aussie star had been bought for Rs 11 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction but hasn’t quite managed to live up to the billing. He featured in 13 matches for PBKS but batted in just nine innings, scoring 216 runs at a strike rate of 180, and, played a limited role with ball, delivering only 7.5 overs while picking two wickets.

However, after plenty of discussions over trade with other teams, head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Iyer have decide to retain the services of Stoinis for one more season at PBKS. But batter Nehal Wadhera won’t be that lucky on IPL 2027 Retention.

Wadhera, who was bought at the IPL 2025 auction for Rs 4.2 crore, endured a dismal run in IPL 2026 season – scoring only 65 runs in six innings before getting dropped from the playing 11.

Apart from Wadhera, Lockie Ferguson and Mitch Owen are also set to be dropped. While New Zealand pacer Ferguson was bought for Rs 2 crore, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen had been signed up for Rs 3 crore.

Punjab Kings have never won IPL

PBKS have never won the IPL title in their history. They have a win-loss record of around 46.5 per cent in the IPL so far.

Out of 278 matches in the Indian Premier League, PBKS have won 126 and lost 145 matches. In IPL 2026, they failed to make the playoffs, finishing in 5th place with 7 wins and 6 losses in 14 matches for 15 points.

PBKS retentions

Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vysakh, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshius

PBKS releases

Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey and Vishal Nishad

PBKS trades

Hardik Pandya

Budget freed up for IPL 2027 Player Auction

Rs 10.1 crore