PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes HUGE statement after Pakistan’s Test loss, brings up Team India’s shock defeat

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reacted to Pakistan’s Test struggles against England and defended the team while pointing to their progress in white-ball cricket.

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Mohsin Naqvi reacts to Pakistan’s Test struggles against England. (Photo: X)

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has strongly defended the team despite its poor performance in the Test series against England. After Pakistan lost both matches so far, the board sent seven players home and also removed Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul.

Naqvi accepted that Pakistan cricket is going through a difficult phase but refused to suggest that the situation is beyond repair. He pointed to unexpected defeats suffered by other major teams to highlight that even strong sides can face difficult periods.

Naqvi points to India and South Africa upsets

In a video widely circulating on social media, Naqvi said: “Let me ask you one thing: South Africa lost to Namibia, and India lost to Ireland. Has cricket ended there as well? Yes, one thing is important: whoever we need here, we will definitely bring in. If someone is not clicking or not performing, then what can we do? Every match and every series is important for us.”

Naqvi referred to India’s loss to Ireland and South Africa’s defeat against Namibia as examples of how even established teams can suffer unexpected results.

PCB Chief highlights white-ball progress

Naqvi also rejected claims that his tenure has damaged Pakistan cricket. Instead, he highlighted the team’s progress in limited-overs cricket.

“Yes, absolutely, what happened in the Test match cannot be termed wrong. We have lost these two matches, but I believe that, God willing, we will make progress in the coming days, just as we did in ODIs and T20Is. I have never been afraid of criticism, and I never will be. Those who say cricket has been destroyed since I came – look at what the rankings were before we brought our coaching team. We were eighth in ODIs and now we’re fifth, in T20Is we jumped to sixth position from ninth,” Naqvi said.

He made it clear that he is not concerned about the criticism and remains confident about Pakistan’s future progress.

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PCB makes major changes after Test defeats

Following the heavy Test losses, the PCB has already taken several major steps. Seven players have been sent home, while Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul have been relieved of their coaching duties.

The board is now preparing a revised squad for the remaining Test of the series in Birmingham.

Babar Azam continues as captain, with several young players retained in the squad for the final Test against England.

Naqvi remains confident despite Test setbacks

Naqvi’s comments show that the PCB is trying to maintain a positive outlook despite Pakistan’s struggles in the longest format. While the Test side has failed to deliver so far, the board chairman wants fans to remember the progress made in ODIs and T20Is under the current setup.

Whether the recent changes can produce better results in the remaining Test remains to be seen. For now, Naqvi has made it clear that he remains committed to the team and the process.