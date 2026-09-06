PCB seizes Pakistan players’ phones ahead of third and final England Test: Report

Pakistan players’ phones have reportedly been taken into PCB custody ahead of the third England Test.

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PCB reportedly seizes Pakistan players’ phones ahead of the Edgbaston Test. (Photo: X)

Pakistan cricket’s off-field problems have come back to haunt them once again on the eve of the third and final Test against England. According to multiple reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken the mobile phones of some members of the national team into custody before the Edgbaston Test.

The devices are reportedly set to remain with PCB officials until the conclusion of the match, which begins in Birmingham on September 9. However, the board has not officially explained the reason behind the move, while the identities of the players whose phones were taken have also not been disclosed.

PCB move raises questions ahead of Third and final Test

Mobile phones and other communication devices are already restricted in designated areas such as dressing rooms during international matches under ICC regulations. Players and support staff are required to keep such devices away from restricted areas.

However, reports of the PCB taking players’ phones into custody for the duration of the Test have raised questions, particularly because no official explanation has been provided so far.

There is also no confirmed information linking the move to a formal anti-corruption investigation. No Pakistan player has been publicly accused of any wrongdoing in connection with the development.

Latest development in troubled England Tour

The reported phone action comes during a difficult period for Pakistan cricket. The team lost the opening Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before suffering a 194-run defeat against England at Lord’s.

England consequently took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, leaving Pakistan with only one match to avoid a clean sweep.

The PCB has already made major changes following the two defeats. Seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha, were released from the Test squad. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul also stepped away, with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke taking charge for the final Test.

Pakistan look to avoid series whitewash

With the series already out of their hands, Pakistan will now head into the Edgbaston Test looking to finish the England tour on a positive note.

The reported decision involving players’ mobile phones has added another unusual development to an already turbulent campaign. For now, the reason behind the move remains unclear, and attention will be on whether the PCB issues an official explanation before the Test begins.

Pakistan will need to put the off-field developments aside and focus on the final match as they look to prevent England from completing a 3-0 series sweep.