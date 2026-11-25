PM Modi to LOP Rahul Gandhi: Here’s the full list of high-profile names invited for cricketer Rinku Singh and MP Priya Saroj’s wedding

A number of former and current cricketers are also expected to be a part of Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's wedding on December 4

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Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj during the engagement. (Photo: X)

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj are set to get married on December 4 in Lucknow and the duo have invited some of the biggest names and personalities from the world of Politics, Cricket and Bollywood.

The wedding is expected to be a grand affair, with around 2,000 guests likely to attend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are among the high-profile names on the guest list.

The ceremony will take place at Hotel Ramada in Lucknow. Preparations are underway and with the pre-wedding functions scheduled to begin on December 3. The wedding has attracted attention because of the couple’s connections with Indian cricket and national politics.

Several political leaders across party lines have been invited to the wedding. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also on the guest list.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav are among the other prominent political personalities expected to receive invitations.

Several Union Ministers, MPs and MLAs have also been invited to the ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan is another major name on the guest list. The Bollywood actor shares a connection with Rinku through the Kolkata Knight Riders, where the cricketer has been an important part of the franchise.

A number of high profile cricketers like former India captains Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and India head coach Gautam Gambhir are also expected to be present for the wedding.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina along with veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Praveen Kumar and RP Singh are also among the invitees.

Who is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj is a Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament from the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh. She won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the age of 25, becoming one of the youngest MPs in the country.

She is the daughter of senior Samajwadi Party leader Tufani Saroj, who has also served as a Member of Parliament. Priya holds a law degree from Amity University in Noida.

Rinku and Priya got engaged on June 8, 2025, at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. Their engagement ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities from politics and cricket.

The couple’s wedding will take place nearly 18 months after their engagement. While the December 4 ceremony will be held in Lucknow, a separate reception is also planned in Rinku’s hometown of Aligarh.