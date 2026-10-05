Pragyan Ojha to lead India selection meeting for New Zealand tour, four squads in focus

After Ajit Agarkar’s exit, Pragyan Ojha faces first big selection test ahead of New Zealand tour. Here’s everything you need to know.

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R.P. Singh (L) and Pragyan Ojha (R) (Photo: IANS)

India’s selection plans for the upcoming New Zealand tour are set for a major discussion, with interim chief selector Pragyan Ojha expected to lead the meeting of the senior selection committee. The selectors are likely to finalise squads across four categories as the team management works out its plans for a busy international schedule.

The meeting is expected to take place within the next 48 hours after being delayed due to the wait for pacer Prasidh Krishna’s fitness update. Ojha, who took charge of the committee following Ajit Agarkar’s departure, will head the discussion.

Four India squads to be discussed

The selection panel has plenty to decide, with the New Zealand tour involving India’s senior T20I, ODI and Test teams along with the India A side.

The selectors will have to balance player availability, workload and the need to build squads for different formats. The India A programme will also be important as it gives the management an opportunity to assess players who are pushing for a place in the senior side.

The New Zealand tour begins with the five-match T20I series on October 22. A five-match ODI series will follow from November 4, while the two-Test series is scheduled to begin on November 19.

Prasidh Krishna’s fitness a key factor

Prasidh Krishna’s fitness has emerged as one of the points affecting the timing of the selection meeting. The fast bowler suffered a hamstring issue during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati and is currently being assessed.

His availability could have an impact on the pace attack, especially with the Test series in New Zealand coming later in the tour. The selectors are therefore expected to wait for a clear medical update before finalising the squads.

Test players’ workload also on the table

Another important discussion will be how India manages players who could feature in more than one format. The ODI series ends on November 15, while the first Test begins in Wellington on November 19.

This leaves very little time between the two formats. As a result, some players picked for both the ODI and Test squads could be released early from the ODI leg to get more time for Test preparation.

India A tour adds to selection challenge

The selectors also need to pick the India A squad for three matches in New Zealand. The A team’s programme overlaps with the senior team’s T20I and ODI schedule, making player availability an important part of the planning.

The New Zealand tour will also be useful for India’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir are expected to use the assignments to assess combinations, player roles and workload across formats.