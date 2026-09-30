Pragyan Ojha to replace Ajit Agarkar as chief selector? Here’s all you should know about former India and MI spinner

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is set to take over as India’s interim chief selector and replace Ajit Agarkar, according to several BCCI sources. Agarkar’s tenure as the head of the senior selection committee is nearing towards its end after a couple of years immense success in Asia and world, especially in the shortest format.

The man who is expected to replace him is Pragyan Ojha. He is currently part of the four-member selection committee along with Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra and Rudra Pratap Singh. He was also seen involved in discussions with head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of India’s second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati. Agarkar was not present at the meeting.

According to reports, Ojha will take charge on an interim basis after Agarkar’s departure with the former spinner also in line for the full-time position. The selection panel has several important assignments coming up, including the selection of India’s squads for the New Zealand tour.

India are scheduled to play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests in New Zealand from October 22 to November 27. The selectors will also have to work around the busy schedule, with the ODI and Test teams facing a short gap between the two formats.

Ojha’s appointment brings a former international player into a key role. The left-arm spinner represented India between 2008 and 2013 and played his final international match in Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell Test against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in November 2013.

Who is Pragyan Ojha?

Pragyan Ojha played a total of 48 international matches for the Indian team. He made his first-class debut for Hyderabad in 2005 and went on to play 108 first-class matches. Ojha finished his career with 424 wickets at an average of 28.60. He took 23 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket match hauls with his best figures being 7/8.

He also took 123 wickets in 103 List A matches, while his T20 career produced 156 wickets from 142 matches. In the IPL, Ojha played 92 matches and picked up 89 wickets.

For the national side, Pragyan Ojha played 24 Tests and took 113 wickets at an average of 30.27. He claimed seven five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul. His best Test figures were 6/47. In 18 ODIs, he took 21 wickets, while his six T20Is brought him 10 wickets.

His final Test came against West Indies in Mumbai in 2013. He took 10 wickets in that match and was named player of the match in what was his last appearance for the men in blue.