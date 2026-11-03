Pratika Rawal opens up about her injury during India’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 win, says ‘Didn’t want to go out on a stretcher’

Star Indian player Pratika Rawal recalled the moment when she suffered an injury in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Pratika Rawal recalls her World Cup injury (Image - X)

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Pratika Rawal opened up about her century against Zimbabwe and the injury that forced her to miss the rest of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

Speaking on JioStar, she spoke about the classic knock against Zimbabwe in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, which turned up into a memorable century. “We were stepping out to bat in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, and the highlights of the India vs New Zealand match from the 2025 World Cup were being played on TV and there was this small font written which said on this day.”

“I had scored a hundred in that World Cup match, and I asked Amol sir whether this match had been played on 23rd October. He said yes, it was on this exact date. So, we were having this conversation with Smriti di and Amol sir and we decided to recreate this. And I scored a hundred in that match against Zimbabwe. It felt really good to score a century on the exact same date,” she added.

After that, she opened up on the injury she suffered against Bangladesh in the middle of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

“When I fell down during the match against Bangladesh, I knew something was wrong. I’m very aware of my body, and the impact didn’t feel right. I didn’t want to leave on a stretcher, so I was determined to walk, even if I had to limp. After reaching the dressing room, I informed our Head of Sports Science and Medicine, and the X-ray confirmed a fracture, which meant my World Cup was over.”

“My dad was in the stands and kept calling me, but my phone was with the manager. When our physio told me he was worried, I asked her to let him know I was okay, even though I knew I wasn’t. It was tough to get injured during a World Cup, but watching the girls play in the semi-final and final was amazing. I watched the semi-final from my hotel room, with my dad beside me, anxiously hoping we would win. It was a mix of emotions, but having great people around me made all the difference,” she added.

Meanwhile, her replacement in the ODI World Cup. Shafali Verma shared her thoughts on receiving her call-up from Team India.

“I was representing Haryana in a state-level match when the national team manager suddenly called to inform me that I had been selected for the remaining matches of the World Cup. I couldn’t believe it, as I had been away from social media and wasn’t even following the tournament, having focused entirely on my own game.”

“I felt all the hard work I had put in over the past year was finally paying off. The team welcomed me warmly, and the two or three net sessions helped me adapt to the conditions and find my rhythm. Being in good touch through domestic cricket also gave me confidence. The work I had put into myself was reflecting in my game, and that felt good.”