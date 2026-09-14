Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India’s confidence and congratulates them for Women’s Asia Cup 2026 title

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, for winning the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai after beating Sri Lanka in an one-sided affair. Modi hoped that this victory will inspire millions of youngsters across India to play more and shine at the biggest stages.

Narendra Modi always makes sure to take time out to acknowledge the major accomplishments of sports personalities, be it cricket or any other sport. From felicitating Indian teams after major competitions like the World Cup and the Olympics to congratulating them online, the Indian Prime Minister has support for everyone.

Read more: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia reveals why Harmanpreet Kaur and co refused to collect trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi

“A proud moment for Indian cricket! Congratulations to the Women’s team on winning the Asia Cup,” Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said the confidence of the players, their consistency and remarkable spirit were on full display throughout the tournament.

“Congratulations to the Women’s team on winning the Asia Cup. Their confidence, consistency and remarkable spirit were on full display throughout the tournament,” Narendra Modi concluded.

How India won against Sri Lanka?

India produced a strong all-round performance to beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai and win the title for a record eighth time.

Batting first, India posted 183/5 in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave India a flying start, adding 129 runs for the opening wicket. Mandhana scored 59, while Shafali made 68 from 39 balls. Shafali also hit the fastest fifty in Women’s Asia Cup history, reaching the mark in 24 balls.

Sri Lanka never got close to the target. India’s bowlers kept taking wickets and bowled them out for 111. Sree Charani finished with four wickets, while Deepti Sharma picked up three. Captain Chamari Athapaththu top-scored for Sri Lanka with 36.

Players refuse to accept Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

The celebrations were followed by a controversy during the trophy presentation. The Indian team did not accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister and PCB chairman. The trophy presentation was delayed as the Indian players did not come forward to receive it from him.

The decision followed the same stance taken by India’s men’s team after last year’s Asia Cup final. The BCCI had informed the ACC before the final that India would not accept the trophy from Naqvi if the team won. The Indian players returned to the dressing room instead of taking part in the presentation.