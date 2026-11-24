Priyansh Arya equals world record of most sixes in T20 innings with blazing 181 in SMAT 2026-27 match vs Tamil Nadu

Delhi captain Priyansh Arya smashed 181 in 68 balls with 19 sixes against Tamil Nadu in their SMAT 2026-27 match in Indore on Tuesday.

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Delhi and Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya smashed 181 against Tamil Nadu. (Photo: IANS)

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu SMAT 2026-27: Delhi captain Priyansh Arya broke multiple records on his way to smashing 181 off just 68 balls with 19 sixes and 7 four against Tamil Nadu in their Elite Group B match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27 at the Daly College Ground in Indore on Tuesday. The Punjab Kings opener equaled the world record of hitting the most sixes in a T20 match with 19 maximums.

Arya’s 19 sixes drew level with New Zealand and Kolkata Knight Riders opener Finn Allen, who had smashed 19 sixes during his knock of 151 off 51 balls for San Francisco Unicorns against Washington Freedom in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match in Oakland last year.

The next highest-scorer after Arya in the Delhi innings was wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat, who compiled 29 off 22 balls as Delhi posted a massive score of 275 for 5 in 20 overs after batting first. The TN attack featured Chennai Super Kings pacer Gurrjapneet Singh, Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore and Manimaran Siddharth, who recently completed his move to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants.

PRIYANSH ARYA MISSED THE WORLD RECORD BY JUST 8 RUNS Lhuan-dre Pretorius – 188*(79)

Priyansh Arya – 181(68) A Knock for the ages from Delhi Captain, into the history books of T20 cricket. https://t.co/dHDFfblWzW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 24, 2026

Former West Indies opener Chris Gayle had smashed 18 sixes for Rangpur Riders in a Bangladesh Premier League match in 2017 while Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan had also hit 18 sixes in a T20 match in 2024.

Priyansh Arya completed century in 36 balls

Arya, who was retained for Rs 3.8 crore by Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027 season, completed his century – his 3rd in T20 cricket – off only 36 balls with a six off Tamil Nadu all-rounder and former PBKS teammate M. Shahrukh Khan.

His century featured 12 sixes, which was already the record for most sixes by a Delhi batter in the history of SMAT, equaling Rishabh Pant’s achievement. But he sailed past that mark, adding 7 more sixes to equal the world record.

The 25-year-old opener had a comparatively quiet time in IPL 2026, scoring only 364 runs in 13 matches with 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 211.62. In comparison in IPL 2025, Arya had scored 475 runs in 17 matches with 1 century and 2 fifties.

Priyansh Arya breaks KL Rahul’s record

Arya also broke Karnataka and Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul’s record of highest T20 score by an Indian batter. Before Arya’s 181, Rahul held the record with his knock of 152 not out against Punjab Kings earlier this year in IPL 2026 season.

Mumbai Indians batter and T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma is third on this list with a score of 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in SMAT 2024 match.

It is also the 2nd highest score in T20 history behind only South Africa’s Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who had smashed 188 for Titans against Knights in CSA T20 Challenge earlier this year.