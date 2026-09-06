PSL 2027: Pakistan Cricket Board may bring back January-February window due to…

PSL 2027: Pakistan Cricket Board may bring back January-February window, major change likely for tournament. Scroll down to read the full story.

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PSL 2027: January-February return on the cards?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) could be played in January and February from 2027. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the owners of all eight PSL teams have discussed the idea of bringing the tournament back to this time of the year, according to a *Cricinfo* report.

PSL 2027 could return to it’s traditional January-February window

The idea was reportedly suggested by Walee Technologies, which has the media rights for the PSL. The company believes that an early-year schedule could be a good option for the tournament.

The PSL was played in January and February during its first nine seasons. However, the PCB moved the tournament to April and May for the last two seasons. The change was made because of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026.

There will be no major ICC men’s tournament in the first half of 2027. Because of this, the PCB is now looking at the possibility of bringing the PSL back to January and February.

PSL 2027 may face a big challenge due to SA20 and BBL clash

However, this plan could also create some problems. The PSL may take place at the same time as South Africa’s SA20 and Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). This could mean that some Australian and South African players may not be available to play in the PSL.

The PCB will now have to look at the cricket calendar and the availability of foreign players before making a final decision on the PSL 2027 dates.