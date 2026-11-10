Pune and Vadodara to have IPL franchises from 2028? Here’s what we know

Discussions are currently at a very early stage and nothing is concrete as of yet but Vadodara and Pune are expected to be added before 2028 IPL edition

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/pune-and-vadodara-to-have-ipl-franchises-from-2028-heres-what-we-know-8543653/ Copy

Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

In a massive development, it is being reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is considering to add another two franchises in the cash rich Indian Premier League, which currently features 10 teams from across the country. Initial reports have claimed that Vadodara and Pune are the supposed destinations for the two new sides.

Discussions are at a very early stage but it is being said that the franchises would be announced before the 2028 IPL edition. Conglomerates and multinational companies around the world are reportedly interested in investing in the IPL due to the league’s status as the richest cricket competition in the world.

Read more: Yashasvi Jaiswal tipped to make massive IPL trade move ahead of 2027 season

A private equity firm named Permira, sovereign wealth companies from West Asia, several business entities from Asia and US-based family business are reportedly interested in acquiring an IPL franchise.

Why is Vadodara being pushed?