Pune and Vadodara to have IPL franchises from 2028? Here’s what we know

In a massive development, it is being reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is considering to add another two franchises in the cash rich Indian Premier League, which currently features 10 teams from across the country. Initial reports have claimed that Vadodara and Pune are the supposed destinations for the two new sides.
Discussions are at a very early stage but it is being said that the franchises would be announced before the 2028 IPL edition. Conglomerates and multinational companies around the world are reportedly interested in investing in the IPL due to the league’s status as the richest cricket competition in the world.
A private equity firm named Permira, sovereign wealth companies from West Asia, several business entities from Asia and US-based family business are reportedly interested in acquiring an IPL franchise.
One of the biggest reasons behind Vadodara’s inclusion is Gujarat’s growing focus on developing itself as a major sporting hub. Located around 110 km from Ahmedabad, the city could become the state’s second IPL destination after the Gujarat Titans.
The state’s push to develop international-standard sporting infrastructure, particularly with India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games, has also added to Vadodara’s prospects.
The city has a modern cricket facility in the form of the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium at Kotambi, which was inaugurated in December 2024. The stadium has already hosted international women’s cricket and Women’s Premier League matches, giving it experience in hosting major tournaments.
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Vadodara also has a strong cricketing culture and a growing domestic T20 setup with the Baroda Premier League providing opportunities for local players.
An IPL franchise could further increase the city’s sporting profile, attract investment and give local cricket fans a team to support.
The commercial side of the expansion is another major factor. With several domestic and international investors reportedly showing interest in acquiring new franchises, each team could command a valuation of more than $1 billion.
However, the proposal is still at an early stage, and the BCCI has not officially confirmed Vadodara as a franchise destination.
As for Pune, the city has been home to two former franchises in the IPL – the Pune Warriors India (2011-2013) and the Rising Pune Supergiants (2015-2016).
The mini-auction for the 2027 Indian Premier League season takes place on Wednesday, December 16 in Goa.
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