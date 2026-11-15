Punjab Kings co-owner explains why the franchise went after Hardik Pandya for trade deal with Arshdeep Singh

Burman admitted that releasing the pacer was not an easy decision, especially given his connection with the franchise and its supporters

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Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has completed his move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. (Photo: IANS)

Punjab Kings co-owner Mohit Burman has explained the franchise’s decision to trade Arshdeep Singh for Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027, saying the opportunity to sign an experienced all-rounder was too good to miss.

In one of the biggest trades in IPL history, Hardik moved from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep joined the five-time champions. Both players will move at a fee of Rs 18 crore, with Hardik’s previous fee being Rs 16.35 crore.

Burman said Hardik’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball, along with his leadership experience, made him an important addition to the Punjab squad. The franchise reached the IPL final in 2025 but fell short of winning its maiden title. The management now wants to take the next step with the arrival of the India all-rounder.

“It’s not often that you get an opportunity to bring in a player like Hardik Pandya. He’s one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket, someone who can change the course of a match with both bat and ball. He also brings leadership, experience and the ability to perform in pressure situations,” Burman told PTI.

“For us, it was about adding another dimension to an already strong squad. We reached the final in 2025, and our ambition is to take that next step and win the title. Hardik gives us greater balance and flexibility, and that’s extremely valuable in T20 cricket,” he added.

Hardik Pandya to play under Shreyas Iyer

Hardik’s arrival has also raised questions about the leadership structure at Punjab Kings, considering his experience as a captain in the IPL. However, Burman made it clear that Shreyas Iyer will continue to lead the side.

The PBKS co-owner believes having two experienced leaders in the dressing room will benefit the franchise rather than create any problems.

“I don’t see that as an issue at all. In fact, I see it as a huge advantage. Shreyas has done an outstanding job leading Punjab Kings, and taking us to the final in 2025 was a significant achievement,” Burman said.

“Hardik brings his own experience of captaining teams and winning championships. Having two strong cricketing minds in the dressing room can only benefit the franchise,” he added.

Burman admits letting Arshdeep go was difficult

While Punjab are excited about Hardik’s arrival, the franchise also had to part ways with one of its most important players. Arshdeep spent eight seasons with Punjab Kings and developed into one of India’s leading left-arm fast bowlers.

Burman admitted that releasing the pacer was not an easy decision, especially given his connection with the franchise and its supporters.

“It was extremely tough. Arshdeep has been a very important part of Punjab Kings, and we’ve seen him grow into one of the finest fast bowlers in the country,” he said.

“He’s a Punjab boy, he’s loved by our fans and he will always have a special place in this franchise. He was with us for the last 8 seasons. But in sport, you sometimes have to make difficult decisions,” Burman added.

Punjab Kings will now hope Hardik’s all-round abilities help them go one step further in IPL 2027 after finishing runners-up in the previous season.