Punjab Kings star Priyansh Arya slams 199, Ayush Badoni hits ton on Day 1 of Ranji Trophy 2026 clash vs Gujarat

Priyansh Arya slams 199 off 220 balls with 26 fours and 6 sixes as Delhi reach 381/4 vs Gujarat, Ayush Badoni hits unbeaten 115, Shubman Gill flops with 1 run on Ranji return.

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Priyansh Arya falls one short of double century with 199 vs Gujarat in Ranji Trophy 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Priyansh Arya came within touching distance of a double century, scoring a brilliant 199 to put Delhi in a strong position against Gujarat on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy 2026 match on Sunday. Captain Ayush Badoni added an unbeaten century as Delhi reached 381/4 at stumps. Elsewhere, India captain Shubman Gill had a disappointing return to domestic red-ball cricket, managing just one run for Punjab against Chhattisgarh.

Arya’s innings was the biggest highlight of the day, as the left-handed opener combined patience with attacking strokes to register his maiden first-class century. His partnership with Badoni helped Delhi take control after losing early wickets.

Priyansh Arya falls one run short of double century

After Delhi opted to bat, Arya took charge of the innings and made the most of his opportunity. He reached his maiden first-class hundred before pushing on for a much bigger score against Gujarat.

The Punjab Kings star opener struck 199 off 220 balls, hitting 26 fours and six sixes. He looked set to complete a memorable double century but was bowled by Manan Hingrajia after a delivery stayed low. Arya walked back just one run short of the milestone, but his knock had already given Delhi a strong foundation.

Badoni provided excellent support at the other end. The Delhi captain scored an unbeaten 115 off 149 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes. The pair added 234 runs for the fourth wicket, helping Delhi recover and build a commanding total. Gujarat’s Harshal Patel finished the day as his team’s leading wicket-taker, with figures of 2/66.

Shubman Gill dismissed for one run

Gill’s return to Ranji Trophy action did not go as planned. Playing for Punjab against Chhattisgarh in New Chandigarh, the India Test and ODI captain managed just one run from five deliveries.

Batting at No. 4, Gill came to the crease after Vihaan Malhotra’s dismissal. Left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal then bowled him in the 27th over, leaving Punjab at 68/3.

Punjab recovered through a strong effort from captain Uday Saharan, who remained unbeaten on 106, while Prabhsimran Singh contributed 62. Punjab finished the day at 269/4, giving themselves a chance to build a competitive first-innings total.

Rinku Singh scores a century for Uttar Pradesh

Rinku Singh also made headlines with a century for Uttar Pradesh against Goa. UP were dismissed for 202, but Rinku’s effort stood out amid the team’s batting struggles. Goa ended the day at 43 without losing a wicket.

In other matches, Jammu and Kashmir were bowled out for 260 against Vidarbha. Bengal made 184 against Services, with Abhimanyu Easwaran scoring 56, before Services reached 83/5.

Mumbai also made progress against Himachal Pradesh after Tushar Deshpande took four wickets to bowl the opposition out for 140. Mumbai closed the day at 107/2, trailing by 33 runs.