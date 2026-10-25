R Ashwin questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s no. 3 role, suggests Sanju Samson should bat there

Ravichandran Ashwin shares his views on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s batting position and India’s middle order ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I.

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R Ashwin shares his views on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s batting position (Photo: BCCI/X)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned India’s decision to send Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at No. 3 in the second T20I against New Zealand. Ashwin believes the unfamiliar batting position affected the teenager’s natural attacking game and suggested that Sanju Samson could move down the order if India want to include all three batters in the playing XI.

Sooryavanshi featured in the match in Christchurch after Ishan Kishan was ruled out due to injury. However, the young batter could manage only four runs off eight balls, struggling to find his rhythm during his short stay at the crease.

R Ashwin says no. 3 is not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s natural position

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said it was too early to label Sooryavanshi’s performance a failure. However, he felt the youngster looked uncomfortable while batting at No. 3.

“That is a miss. For a young cricketer like Vaibhav, ‘miss’ is too early, I think, to say, but because I have only two options of a hit or a miss, he just found himself a little like a fish out of water. He kept going hard, kept going hard for the eight balls,” Ashwin said.

The former spinner added that Sooryavanshi needed time to settle instead of feeling forced to attack every delivery. He also felt the youngster could have benefited from guidance from an experienced batter at the other end.

“It did not feel like he was ever timing the ball, and that is when you need a senior partner to walk down to him and say, ‘Calm down, just hang in there, look to play close to your body, watch the ball better.’ Sometimes, as a batter, all you need to be told is to watch the ball closer. You do miss that in all the action that happens around you. So I just felt like he was a fish out of water. Walking in during the sixth over is not his cup of tea,” he explained.

Ashwin wants Sanju Samson to bat at no. 3

Ashwin pointed out that India had previously used Samson at No. 3 when the team played with the same combination. He suggested that the wicketkeeper-batter could return to that role, allowing Sooryavanshi to bat in a position that suits his style.

“Look, I think they played this combination before, and Sanju had to skip down to number three. If they are going to go with this combination, I am not too sure Vaibhav has got to bat at number three, but it is what it is. Today it was a miss for Vaibhav,” he stated.

Ashwin praises India’s middle order

Despite Sooryavanshi’s struggles, India’s middle and lower-middle order gave the team plenty of encouragement during the chase of New Zealand’s 180-run total. Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir made valuable contributions.

Ashwin praised the group’s power and ability to handle both pace and spin, particularly highlighting Naman’s confidence against experienced bowlers.

“India’s middle order is coming through nicely. That is six, seven, and eight. It looks pretty dangerous. All of them can belt the ball. Naman Dhir is a very good hitter of pace bowling. He is showing that he can really club spinners as well. To stand and hit a spinner of Mitchell Santner’s pedigree is no joke, and that tells you the ability of a batter. He looks unflappable when he is batting. Great temperament.

“Tilak Varma is echoing great temperament. I am not too sure about Nitish’s temperament yet, but there is enough power for teams to be concerned about when they come up against India’s lower middle order and middle order. It is a big hit for me,” the former all-rounder stated.