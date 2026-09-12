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Rahul Dravid picks THIS star as best international captain over legends, his name is…

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid reveals his best international cricket in cricket. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: September 12, 2026, 6:29 PM IST
Rahul Dravid picks MS Dhoni as his best international captain
Rahul Dravid picks this star as his best international captain

The former India head coach Rahul Dravid had a tough time when he was asked to pick the best international captain in the sport’s history. Dravid had a successful playing career where he played 509 matches and scored 24,208 runs in all three formats. He then took India to win the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Dravid picks Dhoni as the best captain after choosing Smith over several cricket legends

When asked to pick the best international captain, Dravid chose legendary former India captain MS Dhoni over several other great leaders. Dhoni led India to three ICC titles during his captaincy.

Read more: WATCH: Devdutt Padikkal opens up on chats with Rahul Dravid ahead of comeback

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Dravid took part in a quick challenge where he had to pick one captain over another. He first chose former Australia captain Steve Smith over Ben Stokes. He then picked Smith over Kane Williamson, Arjuna Ranatunga, Graeme Smith, Stephen Fleming, Michael Clarke, Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins.

Several cricket legends feature in Dravid’s tough choices

Dravid’s choice of Smith over Cummins was a surprise, especially because Cummins led Australia to the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup titles in 2023.

As the challenge continued, Dravid picked Ricky Ponting over Smith. Ponting then beat Allan Border but lost to Steve Waugh. Dravid chose Virat Kohli over Waugh, but Kohli was later beaten by former Pakistan captain Imran Khan.

The biggest clash came when Imran Khan faced MS Dhoni. Dravid picked Dhoni. In the final round, Dhoni faced West Indies legend Clive Lloyd, but Dravid again chose Dhoni as his overall winner.

Dhoni was India’s white-ball captain from 2007 to 2017 and also led the Test team from 2008 to 2014. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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