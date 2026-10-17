Rain has the final say in Bengaluru, India share T20I series with West Indies

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: India and West Indies share the T20I series 2-2 after rain washes out the fifth match. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India vs West Indies 5th T20I abandonment due to rain (Image - IANS)

India and the West Indies shared the five-match T20 series 2-2 after the fifth and final match was called off due to rain on Saturday. India scored 118 runs for five wickets in 7.4 overs before rain stopped the game. The match was being played with nine overs per side after a long delay.

Before the rain stopped play, Ishan Kishan and Naman Dhir scored quick runs for India. Kishan made 30 runs off just 10 balls, while Dhir remained unbeaten on 24 runs off six balls. Quick batting helped India post a strong score in a brief time.

The match was delayed for several hours because of rain that started around 4 pm. Play finally began at 9.15 pm, with India batting first. As the match was reduced to nine overs per team, the Indian batters looked to score as many runs as possible.

Abhishek Sharma started well by hitting a six off Keemo Paul. However, Paul soon took his wicket. Sharma tried to play a flick but did not hit the ball well. Shamar Joseph took the catch to give the West Indies their first wicket.

Ishan Kishan then started attacking the bowlers. He scored 24 runs in Romario Shepherd’s first over, hitting two sixes and two fours. Kishan played some powerful shots and put pressure on the West Indies bowlers.

Sanju Samson also played an attacking shot when he hit a six off Shamar Joseph over the point area. However, the West Indies soon took two important wickets. Kishan tried to hit another big shot but was caught by Rovman Powell. He scored 30 runs off 10 balls.

Soon after, Shamar Springer bowled Samson and hit his off-stump. This gave the West Indies another important wicket and helped them to slow down India’s scoring.

Captain Shreyas Iyer also tried to score quickly. He hit some good shots but could not stay at the crease for long. Keemo Paul dismissed him, with Joseph taking the catch in the deep. Iyer had earlier been dropped when he was on 18 runs.

India were 88 for four in the seventh over and needed more runs before the end of their innings. Naman Dhir then played a quick knock to help the team reach a good score. He hit Keemo Paul for two sixes and a four in the final overs.

Dhir remained unbeaten on 24 runs off just six balls. His quick batting helped India reach 118 for five in 7.4 overs. Tilak Varma, however, found it difficult to score quickly.

Rain returned at 10.03 pm and stopped the match again. The West Indies needed to start their chase before 10.21 pm to play at least five overs. However, the rain continued, and the match was called off at 10.18 pm.

With no further play possible, both teams shared the series 2-2. West Indies gave India a tough fight and made the series interesting.

Shai, the West Indies captain Hope was the highest run-getter in the series. He scored 261 runs in four games with two centuries. His strong batting helped the West Indies challenge India throughout the series.