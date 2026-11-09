Raipur stadium barred from domestic cricket, two Ranji Trophy matches shifted

Two Ranji Trophy matches have been moved from Raipur after an NGT order stopped domestic cricket at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

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Raipur Stadium loses Ranji Trophy matches (Image - X)

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur has seen many cricket matches in recent months. But the stadium is now in trouble. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stopped cricket matches from being played there. Because of this, two Ranji Trophy matches have been moved to other grounds. It is not clear when cricket matches will be played at the stadium again.

The Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS), which owns the stadium in New Raipur, had to ask the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to move two of its Ranji Trophy matches to other grounds.

The first match was between Chhattisgarh and Andhra. It was going to be played in Raipur from October 26 to 29. But it will now be played at the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground in Mulapadu, near Vijayawada. This means Chhattisgarh will not get to play this match in Raipur.

The team’s next match has also been moved. Chhattisgarh were going to play against Hyderabad from November 2. But the match will now take place at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad.

An official from the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) also spoke about the change. He said that Andhra will now play the match against Chhattisgarh at its own ground. This happened because the BCCI changed the ground at the last moment.

Chhattisgarh still have one more home match left in the Ranji Trophy. They will play against Tripura in February. But it is not clear where the match will be played. If the Raipur stadium is still not allowed to host matches, Chhattisgarh may have to play this game at another ground too.

The NGT order has caused trouble for Chhattisgarh cricket. The team has already lost the chance to play two matches in Raipur. The CSCS will now have to wait for more news about the stadium. It is still not clear if Chhattisgarh will be able to play against Tripura in Raipur in February.“There are a couple of reasons for shifting the matches. We have undertaken renovation work at the ground and, of course, there is an NGT order. That is why we are unable to host the games,” a CSCS official has explained.

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium was earlier owned by the Chhattisgarh State Government. But in January 2026, the government gave the stadium to the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) to look after. The CSCS got the right to run the stadium for 30 years. It can also ask to continue the deal after 30 years. However, the CSCS has faced problems because of the NGT orders since taking charge of the stadium.

The stadium hosted its first international match in October 2023. It was an ODI between India and New Zealand. In December 2023, India played a T20I against Australia at the same ground. The stadium later hosted an ODI between India and South Africa in December 2025. India also played a T20I against New Zealand at the ground in January 2026.

The stadium also hosted two home matches of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in May. In October, India and Zimbabwe played three women’s T20I matches at the ground.

A CSCS official said that there was no NGT order stopping matches at the stadium when RCB played its IPL matches there. The official also said that the CSCS had taken permission from the NGT to hold the three women’s matches on October 16, 18 and 20.

The official said that the stadium’s next matches will depend on the NGT’s decision. The next hearing will take place in December.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh are fifth in Group B of the Ranji Trophy Elite 2026-27 points table. The team have played four matches so far. They have won one, lost two and have one other result.