Rajat Patidar’s stunning catch goes in vain as Central Zone lose to East Zone in Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal

Rajat Patidar took a stunning catch to dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but his Central Zone side suffered a four-wicket defeat against East Zone.

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Rajat Patidar’s stunning catch in vain as Central Zone lose to East Zone

Ishan Kishan’s East Zone showcased a brilliant performance against Rajat Patidar’s Central Zone as they defeated them by four wickets in the semifinals of the Duleep Trophy 2026.

Rajat Patidar’s stunning running catch ends Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s impressive knock

During this intense match, there were many moments which were a great highlight in the match. However, there was one catch, which was one of the greatest moments of the match. The brilliant fielding and catch taken by Central Zone’s captain, Rajat Patidar, created a buzz in the match.

Read more: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes explosive 92 before East Zone end level with Central Zone in Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal

Well, it’s time to find out more about the impressive moment: Star East Zone player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was batting with a strong intent as he was taking all the bowlers into charge. The pocket dynamite played a 40-run innings off 43 balls. In his knock, he smashed three fours and two sixes. On Yash Thakur’s delivery, Sooryavanshi played a shot which was turned into a brilliant catch taken by Rajat Patidar. He took a catch while running towards the boundary line to save it.

What. A. Catch Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar pulls off an absolute blinder Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/kyExeix2VY#DuleepTrophy | #CZvEZ pic.twitter.com/NfAD3Kk9RH — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 1, 2026

Harsh Dubey’s four-wicket haul fails to stop Ishan Kishan as East Zone seal four-wicket win

It’s time to discuss some more great moments that happened in the match. Central Zone’s batters continued their innings, and they left with a score of 45/3 on Day 2 stumps. Meanwhile, on Day 3, the batters weren’t able to give a good push to their innings as the star players, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey and Saransh Jain, were sent back to the pavilions for low scores. Unfortunately, their innings wrapped up to 158 runs.

East Zone gets a total of 159 runs, which was a piece of cake for them. East Zone’s opening pair, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave a solid start to their team by smashing some boundaries at the beginning. Easwaran departed early for 24 runs off 55 balls. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi also got dismissed for 40 runs off 43 balls, after a superb catch by Rajat Patidar.

After that, Central Zone’s bowler Harsh Dubey put massive pressure on East Zone with his wicket-taking ability. During East Zone’s innings, Harsh Dubey dismissed their four key players, which created massive pressure on the winning side.

Later on, skipper Ishan Kishan took the responsibility in his hands and started playing a great innings. Kishan scored 39 runs off 41 balls. In his knock, he smashed four fours and one six and helped his side to seal the match by four wickets.