Ramesh Powar tipped for BIG BCCI role, set to head junior selection committee

Former India spinner Ramesh Powar is tipped to become the chairman of BCCI’s new Junior Cricket Committee after the board invited applications for five positions.

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Ramesh Powar is tipped to head BCCI’s Junior Cricket Committee. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Former India spinner Ramesh Powar has emerged as a frontrunner to become the chairman of the BCCI’s new junior men’s selection committee. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is in the process of forming a fresh panel, with Powar among the leading names for the top position.

Powar has extensive experience in Indian cricket. He represented India in two Tests and 31 ODIs between 2004 and 2007 and later moved into coaching. He has worked with the Indian women’s team on two occasions and was also involved with the National Cricket Academy. More recently, he served as the head coach of Gujarat’s senior men’s team before ending his stint with the state side.

BCCI starts process to form new junior panel

The BCCI invited applications for five positions on its Junior Cricket Committee on August 24, 2026. The new panel will be responsible for selecting India’s age-group teams up to the Under-22 level for coaching camps, tournaments and domestic as well as international fixtures.

The committee will also have an important role in building India’s junior talent pool and developing the bench strength for the senior teams. According to the BCCI, the members will scout and assess players through domestic and international matches before helping select squads for camps, tours and tournaments.

What will the junior selectors do?

The incoming committee will select the best available age-group teams in a fair and transparent manner. Its responsibilities will also include identifying young talent, monitoring player development and contributing to the preparation of India’s junior teams.

The selectors will also be involved in appointing captains across formats and preparing regular reports on the progress and performance of young cricketers. The committee will oversee junior tournaments and tours organised by the BCCI.

Another key responsibility will be helping young players understand the importance of maintaining strong ethical values. The BCCI has specifically included awareness around drugs, betting and match-fixing as part of the committee’s responsibilities.

Eligibility criteria for junior selectors

The BCCI’s application process was open to former players who have played at least 25 First-Class matches. Applicants also needed to have retired from the game at least five years ago.

The five-member panel will replace the existing junior selection committee headed by former Tamil Nadu cricketer S Sharath. The current panel also includes zonal representatives from across the country.

Ramesh Powar brings coaching experience

Powar’s playing and coaching background makes him one of the prominent names in the current selection process. Apart from his international playing career, he has twice worked as coach of the Indian women’s team and also had a stint with the men’s setup at the National Cricket Academy.

Recent reports suggest that Powar could take charge of the new junior selection panel, although the BCCI is yet to officially confirm his appointment.

The formation of the new committee is expected to strengthen the pathway for India’s young cricketers as the BCCI continues to focus on talent identification and long-term player development.