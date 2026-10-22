Ranchi to New Zealand: 21-year-old Shikhar Mohan gets India A call-up after 613-run Ranji Trophy season

Jharkhand batter Shikhar Mohan joins India A squad for 2nd four-day match vs New Zealand A. Scored 143 vs Kerala, 127 vs Maharashtra in Ranji Trophy.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ranchi-to-new-zealand-21-year-old-shikhar-mohan-gets-india-a-call-up-after-613-run-ranji-trophy-season-8538192/ Copy

Jharkhand batter Shikhar Mohan gets India A call-up for New Zealand A tour (Photo: IANS)

Jharkhand batter Shikhar Mohan has earned a place in the India A squad for the second four-day match against New Zealand A after an impressive run in domestic cricket. The left-hander will join the team midway through the tour, which begins with the first match in Lincoln on October 24.

India A are scheduled to play three four-day games in New Zealand. The second match will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, before the final game returns to Lincoln on November 7. Mohan’s inclusion comes as India A are expected to make changes to their squad because some players will join the senior team for the ODI series.

Shikhar Mohan to join India A from second match

A source familiar with the development confirmed that Mohan would be available from the second game onwards.

“He will be there with the India A team from the second game onwards. Some changes are expected to be made to the India A team due to a few players being a part of the ODI series against New Zealand.

“So, for now Shikhar will be there with the India A side from the second game onwards,” a source familiar with the development said to IANS on Thursday.

KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj, who are part of the India A set-up, have been selected for the first three ODIs. Meanwhile, Auqib Nabi and Kumar Kushagra have been named for the final two matches of the five-game ODI series.

Strong Ranji Trophy form earns Mohan recognition

Mohan has made a strong start to the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. He scored 143 against Kerala and followed it up with innings of 27 and 127 against Maharashtra in Pune. His consistent performances have strengthened his case for an opportunity at the India A level.

The young batter also impressed in the Duleep Trophy final, scoring two half-centuries for East Zone against South Zone. His contribution helped East Zone win the title at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Earlier this month, Mohan scored 60 in the first innings for Rest of India during their Irani Cup victory over Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar.

From Ranchi Cricket Academy to India A

Born in Ranchi in May 2005, Mohan developed his game at the Ranchi Cricket Academy. He represented Jharkhand at the Under-16, Under-19 and Under-23 levels before making his senior debut against Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore in October 2025.

He finished his first Ranji Trophy campaign with 613 runs, showing his potential in red-ball cricket. Mohan has also produced strong numbers in List A cricket, scoring 391 runs in seven matches at an average of 55.85, including two centuries. His highest score in the format is 129.

The India A opportunity gives the 21-year-old another chance to build on his domestic success and gain experience in overseas conditions.