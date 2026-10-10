Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Coach Vijay Dahiya urges Delhi players to take responsibility ahead of Bengal clash

Vijay Dahiya also discussed Navdeep Saini’s role, Ayush Badoni’s captaincy and the possibility of having Rishabh Pant in the squad. Read on for the full story.

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Delhi head coach Vijay Dahiya wants his players to take responsibility ahead of their Ranji Trophy campaign. (Photo: BCCI)

Delhi head coach Vijay Dahiya wants his players to take responsibility and turn their individual performances into team success as they begin their Ranji Trophy campaign against Bengal. In his third stint as head coach, Dahiya feels the team needs more self-belief, discipline and a better sense of pride to improve its red-ball cricket.

Delhi have had their share of talented players over the years but have struggled to put together consistent team performances. Dahiya wants the squad to understand what it takes to succeed in the longer format and work together towards that goal.

Dahiya calls for a turnaround in red-ball cricket

Dahiya said he was excited to return to the Delhi setup and work with the players. Having followed domestic cricket closely as a commentator, he believes the team must take the initiative instead of waiting for someone else to bring about a change.

“It’s an honour to come back and be part of this group, which excites me,” Dahiya told PTI.

“We do need a turnaround in red-ball cricket, and the players need to understand what the format requires,” he said.

The coach wants Delhi to build a settled core of seven or eight players, with changes made according to the conditions, opposition and team requirements.

“It’s a team game played by individuals, and those individuals need to stand up and make it count,” he said.

Navdeep Saini among players expected to lead

Dahiya was impressed by senior fast bowler Navdeep Saini during the early training sessions and believes he can take greater responsibility in the bowling attack.

The coach has enjoyed success with Delhi in the past, guiding the side to titles in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, he was quick to credit the players rather than take all the praise himself.

“First of all, don’t take away my hard work by calling me a lucky charm. Just joking,” he said.

Dahiya added that players need to believe in the team’s plans for them to deliver on the field.

“It’s one thing to have a plan, but the person responsible for executing it must believe in it. If the players aren’t invested in the plan, it won’t work,” he said.

Dahiya would welcome Rishabh Pant’s return

The Delhi coach would be happy to have Rishabh Pant available for the campaign, given the wicketkeeper-batter’s ability to change the course of a match quickly. However, the team management had no official update on his availability.

“We’d love to have someone like Rishabh Pant in this team, especially in this format, where he can change the game in one session,” he said.

Ayush Badoni must Lead from the front

With Ayush Badoni captaining Delhi this season, Dahiya wants him to balance leadership duties with his role as one of the team’s key batters.

“His immediate task is to captain Delhi well. Before being the captain, he is one of the team’s main batters, and he needs to perform accordingly,” Dahiya said.

The coach also praised Sarthak Ranjan’s commitment and Sanat Sangwan’s discipline, while identifying Ayush Doseja as another player who could make an impact.

Delhi have several bowling options, including Saini, Simar, Mani Grewal and Divij Mehra, leaving Dahiya with a selection decision ahead of the match.

“My job is to stand behind the players, not ahead of them. Once the game starts, we follow their lead,” he said.

Dahiya’s immediate focus is to help Delhi return to the top level of domestic cricket by turning the squad’s potential into consistent performances.