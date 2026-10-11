Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Mohammed Shami stars with four wickets as Delhi bowled out for 240 against Bengal on Day 1

Mohammed Shami and Aamir Gani starred with the ball as Bengal bowled Delhi out for 240 on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 clash in Kalyani. Scroll down to read the full match report.

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Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket during Bengal’s Ranji Trophy 2026-27 clash against Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Delhi endured a tough opening day in their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 campaign as Bengal’s bowlers dismissed them for 240 on Day 1 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Sunday. Mohammed Shami led the attack with four wickets, while Aamir Gani picked up three as Bengal kept the visitors under pressure throughout the innings.

Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran won the toss and opted to bowl, his decision paid off as the hosts struck at regular intervals. Delhi managed to put up a fight through Ayush Doseja and Hrithik Shokeen, but the team could not build enough partnerships to finish the day in a stronger position.

Bengal bowlers put Delhi under early pressure

Bengal made an early impact with the ball, removing Sanat Sangwan for four before Shami sent Yash Dhull back for nine. Delhi were left searching for stability, with the top order unable to make a big contribution against Bengal’s disciplined attack.

Sarthak Ranjan tried to steady the innings and scored 33 off 80 balls. He found some support from Doseja, who showed patience and helped Delhi recover after the early setbacks. However, Gani broke the stand by dismissing Ranjan, leaving the visitors with more work to do.

Ayush Doseja leads Delhi’s fightback

Doseja was among Delhi’s most dependable batters on the opening day. He scored 45 off 92 deliveries, hitting six boundaries, and tried to keep the innings together as wickets continued to fall at the other end.

Badoni contributed 23 before Mukesh Kumar dismissed the Delhi captain. Wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat was out for a duck, while Dev Lakra managed 18 runs. Bengal continued to strike whenever Delhi looked ready to build a partnership, preventing the visitors from taking control of the innings.

Shami, Gani shine as Delhi fold for 240

Shami remained the biggest threat for Bengal and finished with four wickets. His precision and knack for finding breakthroughs meant that Delhi could never settle into a rhythm. Gani also made an important contribution with three wickets, while Akash Deep claimed two.

Delhi found some late resistance through Shokeen and Divij Mehra. Mehra scored 24, but Shokeen provided the innings’ most valuable contribution with a fighting 56 off 98 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

Their efforts helped Delhi move past the 200-run mark, but Bengal eventually wrapped up the innings at 240 in 77.3 overs. Shami dismissed Shokeen to bring the innings to an end, leaving Bengal with the advantage after a strong bowling display on the opening day.

Bengal vs Delhi playing XIs

Bengal Playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Ankur Paul, Sudip Chatterjee, Sumanta Gupta, Abhishek Porel (WK), Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Playing XI: Ayush Badoni (C), Yash Dhull, Sanat Sangwan, Ayush Doseja, Anuj Rawat (WK), Sarthak Ranjan, Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Simarjeet Singh, Divij Mehra

Delhi will now hope their bowlers can respond when Bengal begin their first innings on Day 2.