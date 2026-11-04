Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Mohit Ahlawat’s blazing 142 puts Services in command against Delhi, lead by 202 runs at stumps on Day 3

Mohit Ahlawat smashed 142 off 150 balls, Rajat Paliwal scored 111 and 62* as Services lead Delhi by 202 runs at stumps on Day 3. Check full match report and scorecard.

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Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Mohit Ahlawat's blazing 142 puts Services in command against Delhi

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Services are in a good place against Delhi in their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Elite Group C clash. At stumps on Day 3, Services have taken a 202-run lead and the match is now looking tough for Delhi.

The match is being played at the Airforce Complex ground, Palam A Stadium, Delhi. Services won the toss and decided to bat first.

In the first innings, Services scored 266/10 in 88 overs. Captain Rajat Paliwal was the star of the innings. He played a superb knock of 111 runs off 196 balls with 10 fours and remained unbeaten till the end.

Mohit Ahlawat also played a useful knock of 33 runs off 49 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. Pulkit Narang added 30 runs off 89 balls with 6 fours. Apart from these three, no other Services batter could make a big score.

In reply, Delhi batted well and scored 344/10 in 105.4 overs. With this total, Delhi took a 78-run lead in the first innings.

Priyansh Arya scored 58 runs off 88 balls with 1 four and 3 sixes. Ayush Doseja played a patient knock of 78 runs off 154 balls with 6 fours. Sumit Mathur also contributed with 99 runs off 196 balls with 10 fours and 2 sixes. Delhi looked in control after taking the first-innings lead.

In the second innings, Delhi made a great start with the ball. Delhi picked up 2 wickets in the first 5 overs and Services were under early pressure.

But then Mohit Ahlawat changed the whole game. He played one of the best knocks of the season so far. Ahlawat smashed 142 runs off just 150 balls with 12 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 94.67. He batted in attacking style and did not let Delhi bowlers settle at all.

Ahlawat was finally dismissed, caught by Sanat Sangwan off the bowling of Aman Choudhary. But by then, he had already put Services in a commanding position.

At stumps on Day 3, Services were 280/5 in 66 overs in their second innings. Captain Rajat Paliwal was once again batting well. He was unbeaten on 62 runs off 96 balls with 7 fours. Vineet Dhankhar was giving him company on 5 runs off 22 balls.

For Delhi, Aman Choudhary was the best bowler with figures of 22-2-87-2. Hrithik Shokeen took 1 wicket for 45 runs in 13 overs.

What will happen on Day 4?

Services now lead by 202 runs with 5 wickets still in hand. If Paliwal and the lower order add another 80-100 runs on Day 4, Delhi will face a very difficult chase of around 280-300 runs on the final day.

Delhi will need early wickets on the morning of Day 4 to stay in the match. If Services bat for one more session, the match will go completely out of Delhi’s hands.

With only one day left, the match looks like it is heading towards a draw, but Delhi will have to fight hard to save it. Services will try to push for an outright win.

Brief Scores:

Services: 266/10 in 88 overs (Rajat Paliwal 111 not out off 196, Mohit Ahlawat 33 off 49, Pulkit Narang 30 off 89) & 280/5 in 66 overs (Mohit Ahlawat 142 off 150, Rajat Paliwal 62 not out off 96; Aman Choudhary 2/87)

Delhi: 344/10 in 105.4 overs (Sumit Mathur Badoni 99 off 196, Ayush Doseja 78 off 154, Priyansh Arya 58 off 89)

Services lead by 202 runs at Stumps, Day 3.