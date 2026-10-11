Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Mumbai stars Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan fail to deliver against Chandigarh on Day 1, but side post 249 for 5

Siddhesh Lad and Musheer Khan shine as Mumbai recovered from early setbacks against Chandigarh on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match. Read on for the full story.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad and young batter Musheer Khan scored half-centuries to help their team recover from early setbacks and reach 249/5 at stumps on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Elite Group D match against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Chandigarh won the toss and opted to bowl first and made a mark early when India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a 13-ball duck. However, Mumbai’s middle order showed patience to rebuild the innings and put the hosts in a better position by the end of the day’s play.

Lad remained unbeaten on 80 off 176 balls, while Musheer contributed 65 from 149 deliveries. Mumbai will look to build on their platform when play resumes on Day 2.

Yashasvi Jaiswal falls early, Ayush Mhatre provides resistance

Jaiswal’s return to domestic cricket did not go as planned, as he was caught by Shivam Bhambri off Jagjit Singh for a duck in the third over. Mumbai needed a steady response and it came from Ayush Mhatre who held his nerve along with Musheer.

The pair added 76 runs for the second wicket, helping Mumbai recover from the early loss. Mhatre played an attacking knock of 48 from 82 balls, hitting seven fours and a six. His innings kept the scoreboard moving before Rohit Dhanda dismissed him.

Musheer Khan scores a patient half-century

Musheer held his end together and continued to build Mumbai’s innings. The left-handed batter scored 65 off 149 balls, striking four boundaries as he focused on staying at the crease.

He added another useful partnership with Lad before his innings ended at 142/3. Musheer was caught by wicketkeeper Akshit Rana off Dhanda, who proved to be Chandigarh’s most successful bowler on the opening day.

Sarfaraz Khan falls cheaply as Chandigarh fight back

Mumbai suffered another setback soon after Musheer’s dismissal. Sarfaraz Khan managed only one run from six balls before Dhanda trapped him leg-before-wicket, leaving the hosts at 144/4.

Lad, however, continued to bat with control and joined hands with Akash Anand to steady the innings. Anand scored 22 from 36 deliveries, including four boundaries, before Nishunk Birla dismissed him at 184/5.

Siddhesh Lad leads Mumbai’s recovery

Lad found support from Shams Mulani as the pair added an unbeaten 65 runs for the sixth wicket. Mulani was batting on 27 from 46 balls at stumps, while Lad had moved to 80, hitting eight fours.

Dhanda finished the day with three wickets, while Jagjit Singh and Birla claimed one each. Mumbai ended the opening day in a more secure position after losing five wickets, with four recognised batters still available. The hosts will aim to push towards a strong first-innings total on Day 2.