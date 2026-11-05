Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Yash Dhull smashes 104 to save Delhi from defeat, match against Services ends in draw

Yash Dhull struck an unbeaten 104 off 104 balls to help Delhi secure a draw against Services in their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 clash.

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Yash Dhull celebrates his unbeaten century for Delhi against Services in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi and Services played out a thrilling draw in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi. Yash Dhull stole the show on the final day with a brilliant unbeaten 104 off just 104 balls as Delhi held on to save the match after taking a first-innings lead.

Services won the toss and chose to bat first. The match ended in a draw, but all four innings saw some superb batting. Three hundreds were scored in the match – one each from Rajat Paliwal, Mohit Ahlawat and Yash Dhull.

Rajat Paliwal Saves Services In First Innings

Services had a poor start in the first innings. They lost early wickets and were in deep trouble at 44 for 4. It looked like they would be bowled out for a low score.

But captain Rajat Paliwal stood tall for his team. He played a calm and patient innings and remained not out on 111 off 196 balls. He hit 10 fours and held the innings together.

With help from Mohit Ahlawat, who scored 33, and Pulkit Narang, who scored 30, Services managed to reach 266 all out in 88 overs. For Delhi, Aman Chaudhary was the best bowler with 4 wickets.

Sumit Mathur Misses Century, Delhi Take Lead

In reply, Delhi batted well and scored 344 all out in 105.4 overs. Delhi took a valuable first-innings lead of 78 runs.

Sumit Mathur was the star for Delhi in the first innings. He played a superb knock of 99 runs and missed his century by just one run. Ayush Doseja also played well and scored 78 runs, while Priyansh Arya added 58 runs.

For Services, Jayant Goyat bowled brilliantly and took his first five-wicket haul. He finished with 5 wickets for 65 runs and broke Delhi’s batting line-up in the middle overs.

Mohit Ahlawat’s Blazing 142 Puts Services On Top

Services came out to bat in the second innings with a 78-run deficit. They lost two early wickets for just 13 runs and were under huge pressure.

Then Mohit Ahlawat changed the whole game. Playing against his old team Delhi, Ahlawat smashed his maiden first-class century in style. He scored 142 runs off just 150 balls, with 12 fours and 7 sixes.

He did not let the Delhi bowlers settle at all. He played attacking shots all around the ground and put Services in a strong position. Captain Rajat Paliwal again supported him well and Services declared their second innings at 397 for 9 in 99.1 overs. Services set Delhi a target of 320 runs to win on the final day.

Yash Dhull’s Ton Saves Delhi On Final Day

Chasing 320 runs on the last day was never going to be easy. Delhi lost 4 early wickets and were in trouble.

But Yash Dhull played one of the best innings of his career. He stayed not out on 104 off 104 balls, with 11 fours and 2 sixes. He batted with great confidence and did not give Services any chance to win.

Dhull was well supported by Sumit Mathur, who scored 11 not out off 51 balls and blocked one end. Delhi finished at 168 for 4 in 37 overs when the match was called a draw.

Delhi took 3 points from the match because of their first-innings lead, while Services took 1 point.

Brief Scores:

Services: 266 all out in 88 overs (Rajat Paliwal 111 not out, Mohit Ahlawat 33) & 397/9 declared in 99.1 overs (Mohit Ahlawat 142, Rajat Paliwal 62)

Delhi: 344 all out in 105.4 overs (Sumit Mathur 99, Ayush Doseja 78, Priyansh Arya 58; Jayant Goyat 5/65) & 168/4 in 37 overs (Yash Dhull 104 not out)