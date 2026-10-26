Ranji Trophy 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Musheer Khan’s century helps Mumbai dominate Haryana on Day 1

Angrish Raghuvanshi and Musheer Khan's incredible batting performance helped Mumbai dominate Haryana on Day 1 in the Ranji Trophy 2026.

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Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Musheer Khan's incredible batting performance vs Haryana in Ranji Trophy 2026 (Image - X)

Siddhesh Lad’s Mumbai and Ankit Kumar’s Haryana began playing their scheduled match in the Ranji Trophy 2026. In this match, Mumbai’s star batters Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Musheer Khan displayed an impressive performance for their side to dominate Haryana on Day 1.

Mumbai vs Haryana playing XI:

Mumbai (Playing XI): Divyaansh Saxena, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Anand(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester DSouza

Haryana (Playing XI): Ankit Rajesh Kumar(c), Himanshu Rana, Aman Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Dheeru Singh, Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Parth Vats, Kanishk Chouhan, Samant Jakhar, Anuj Thakral, Ajit Chahal

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2026: Ayush Badoni’s brilliant century helps Delhi dominate Jharkhand on Day 1

Haryana had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Mumbai, star players Divyaansh Saxena and Angkrish Raghuvanshi opened the innings, where Divyaansh Saxena won’t be able to play a big knock for Mumbai, as he was dismissed by Aman Kumar for 10 runs off 7 deliveries, including 2 fours.

Meanwhile, star players Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Musheer Khan gave a solid start to Mumbai by displaying an excellent batting performance. Both batters arrive at the crease with a great mindset.

Both batters started taking singles and scoring runs to make their side forward in the game after an early dismissal. Raghuvanshi started playing some boundaries and helped his side to heal the first wicket’s setback.

On the other hand, his partner Musheer Khan also helped him and provided him with support to increase the runs on the board. Speaking about their innings, Angkrish Raghuvanshi delivered a brilliant batting performance by scoring a century. In his innings, Angkrish Raghuvanshi faced 180 balls and scored 114 runs, including 13 fours and 1 six. He was dismissed by Samant Devender Jakhar, caught by Yashvardhan Dalal.

However, Musheer Khan also played an important role for his side by displaying an impressive performance. Musheer scored 109 runs off 185 balls, including 12 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 58.92.

After their dismissals, Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad and Sarafaraz Khan are at the crease and making runs for Mumbai. Siddhesh Lad scored 29 runs off 82 balls. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan scored 21 runs off 38 balls on the end of Day 1.

For Jharkhand, Aman Kumar, Anju Hira Thakral and Samant Devender Jakhar were the bowlers to get one wicket each on Day 1 of the match.