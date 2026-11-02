Ranji Trophy 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s knock guides Mumbai to 247 runs against Railways on Day 1

Star player Angkrish Raghuvanshi's brilliant knock helped Mumbai score 247 runs against Railways on Day 1 in the Ranji Trophy 2026.

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Angkrish Raghuvanshi's brilliant knock for Mumbai vs Railways in the Ranji Trophy 2026 on Day 1 (Image - X)

Ranji Trophy 2026: Siddhesh Lad’s Mumbai faced Bhargav Merai’s Railways in their match in the Ranji Trophy 2026, where star batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi continued to back his form and played an impressive knock for his side on Day 1.

Railways vs Mumbai playing XI:

Railways (Playing XI): Sahab Yuvraj, Vivek Singh, Eshaan Goyal, Mohammad Saif, Raj Choudhary, Bhargav Merai(c), Ravi Singh(w), Zubair Ali khan, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Himanshu Sangwan, Adarsh Singh

Mumbai (Playing XI): Divyaansh Saxena, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Anand(w), Suryansh Shedge, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2026: Harsh Dubey shines with the ball for Vidarbha, takes nine wickets in one innings vs Madhya Pradesh

Railways had won the toss and decided to bowl. Divyaansh Saxena and Angkrish Raghuvanshi opened the innings for Mumbai and gave a sold start on this Day 1 game. Both batters displayed their impressive shots, which helped them receive boundaries.

Divyaansh Saxena scored 39 runs off 96 balls, including four fours. Meanwhile, his opening partner and star batter, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, delivered an spectacular performance for his side as he had an explosive start to his side by showcasing some excellent shots.

His impressive batting became a major setback for the opponents. In his knock, he scored 78 runs off 122 deliveries, including 11 fours and 2 sixes.

Both batters helped their side to gather some important runs as it created massive pressure on their rivals to scalp their wickets. Throughout this tournament, star player Angkrish Raghuvanshi showcased an phenomenal performance for Mumbai by displaying brilliant knocks.

Captain Siddhesh Lad and Sarfaraz Khan also played important knocks for their side. Siddhesh scored 47 runs off 125 balls. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan scored 55 runs off 100 balls, including 7 fours.

Their impressive batting performance helped Mumbai post 247 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets on Day 1. For Railways, Himanshu Sangwan and Adarsh Singh were the bowlers, who made a good impact for Railways.

Himanshu Sangwan delivered his brilliance and took a three-wicket haul (3/32). Adarsh Singh succeeded in getting two wickets (2/60).

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2026: Rajat Paliwal’s hundred helps Services score 221 runs vs Delhi