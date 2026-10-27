Ranji Trophy 2026: Ayush Badoni and Sumit Mathur put Jharkhand under pressure with brilliant knocks on Day 2

Ayush Badoni and Sumit Mathur's incredible batting performances dominated Jharkhand on Day 2 in the Ranji Trophy 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Ayush Badoni and Sumit Mathur's incredible batting performance for Delhi vs Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy 2026 Day 2 (Image - X)

Ayush Badoni’s Delhi and Virat Singh’s Jharkhand played Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy clash. Skipper Ayush Badoni delivered his brilliance alongside Sumit Mathur.

On Day 1, Delhi scored 309 runs for the loss of five wickets. Both batters, Ayush Badoni and Sumit Mathur, continued Delhi’s innings as they were moving forward in this match with great scores. Yesterday, Ayush Badoni scored 106 runs and Sumit Mathur completed his half-century off 119 balls, including 5 fours.

On Day 2, both batters delivered an excellent batting performance and gave an explosive start to their side. Ayush Badoni continued his calm innings and played some impressive shots for his side. Meanwhile, Sumit Mathur also supported him by giving an excellent touch.

Ayush Badoni displayed impressive form and completed his double hundred in this match. Speaking about his score, Ayush Badoni scored 210 runs unbeaten off 228 balls, including 19 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 92.11.

On the other hand, Sumit Mathur also played an important role for his side. Sumit Mathur completed his century for Delhi. He scored 150 runs not out off 253 balls. In his knock, he smashed 14 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 59.29.

Their impressive batting performance helped Delhi score 515 runs for the loss of five wickets and declared. None of the Jharkhand bowlers were able to dismiss these two batters on Day 2.

Speaking about Jharkhand’s batting performance, they had an early setback in their batting as Aryaman Sen was dismissed for a duck off 7 balls. Meanwhile, Sharandeep Singh and Utkarsh Singh tried to build a partnership for their side.

Sharandeep Singh managed to score 31 runs off 71 balls, where he smashed 3 fours. Utkarsh remained unbeaten for his side as he scored 53 runs off 129 balls with 6 fours.

Shresth Sagar and skipper Virat Singh smashed some boundaries for their side to move forward and increase the score on Day 2. But, they couldn’t play a impactful innings for Jharkhand and was dismissed for average scores. Shresth Sagar (15) and Virat Singh (21).

For Delhi players like, Dev Lakra, Aman Chaudhary, Hrithik Shokeen and skipper Ayush Badoni got one wicket each.

At the end of Day 2, Jharkhand’s score was 131/4 after 47 overs.