Ranji Trophy 2026: Ayush Badoni’s brilliant century helps Delhi dominate Jharkhand on Day 1

Delhi's captain Ayush Badoni's impressive hundred helped Delhi dominate Jharkhand on Day 1 in the Ranji Trophy 2026. Scroll down to find out all the details.

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Ayush Badoni's impressive batting performance vs Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy 2026 (Image - X)

Ayush Badoni’s Delhi and Virat Singh’s Jharkhand began playing their scheduled match in the Ranji Trophy 2026. The first day of the match was more on Delhi’s side, due to a spectacular batting performance by skipper Ayush Badoni to take his side forward.

Delhi vs Jharkhand playing XI:

Delhi (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Ayush Badoni(c), Anuj Rawat(w), Sumit Mathur, Hrithik Shokeen, Aman Chaudhary, Dev Lakra, Simarjeet Singh

Jharkhand (Playing XI): Sharandeep Singh, Aryaman Sen, Virat Singh(c), Utkarsh Singh, Aditya Chandresh Singh, Robin Minz, Shubh Sharma, Shresht Sagar(w), Anukul Roy, Md Kounain Quraishi, Jatin Pandey

Delhi had won the toss and decided to bat and invited Jharkhand to bowl. Star player Priyansh Arya and Sanat Sangwan opened the innings for Delhi and tried to settle it as well. Both batters gave an average start to Delhi by understanding the bowlers’ strategy and pitch conditions.

Priyansh Arya started moving forward in the innings with his impressive skills. Priyansh displayed his brilliant performance at the beginning by playing some good shots for Delhi.

Priyansh Arya took the bowling attack into charge and smashed 3 fours and 1 six throughout his innings. Speaking about his score, Priyansh Arya faced 53 balls, where he scored 39 runs at a strike rate of 73.58.

Meanwhile, his opening partner Sanat Sangwan took 100 balls to score some runs for Delhi in this game. Sanat Sangwan scored 37 runs, including 2 fours and 1 six, and was dismissed by Utkarsh Singh.

After their dismissals, star batters Yash Dhull and Ayush Sumit Doseja started building a partnership for Delhi. Throughout their innings, they delivered some boundaries to increase the runs on the board. Both batters won’t be able to get big scores and was dismissed for 20s. Speaking about their scores, Yash Dhull scored 29 runs off 78 balls. On the other hand, Ayush Sumit Doseja scored 21 runs off 29 balls.

After that, Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni played an important innings for his side. Ayush settled at the crease and understood the atmosphere of the game. In his innings, Ayush Badoni scored 106 runs and remained unbeaten for his side on Day 1. In his innings, Ayush Badoni smashed 11 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 86.89.

He built a great partnership with star batter Sumit Mathur, who also completed his half-century off 119 balls, including 5 fours.

In the bowling, Jharkhand also had a good day as their star bowler Utkarsh Singh helped his side get two important wickets of Sanat Sangwan and Anuj Rawat, who was dismissed for 18 runs off 40 deliveries. Md Kounain Quraishi also bowled perfectly for Jharkhand. He bowled 15 overs and conceded 70 runs while dismissing two players.

At the end of day 1, Delhi’s score was 309/5 after 90 overs.