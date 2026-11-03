Ranji Trophy 2026: Ayush Doseja and Sumit Mathur help Delhi take lead over Services by 33 runs on Day 2

Ayush Doseja and Sumit Mathur's brilliant knock guided Delhi to a 33-run lead over Services in the Ranji Trophy 2026 on Day 2. Scroll down to find out all the updates.

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Ayush Doseja and Sumit Mathur's impressive performance vs Services in Ranji Trophy 2026 (Image - X)

Ranji Trophy 2026: On Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2026 clash between Delhi and Services. Rajat Paliwal’s Services were bowled out for 266 runs in 88 overs as the skipper was the only one to play an impactful knock for his side in the tense situation.

However, on Day 2, Delhi began their innings as the opening pair Priyansh Arya and Sanat Sangwan opened the innings for them. Star player Priyansh Arya gave an explosive start to his side by presenting some impressive boundaries at the beginning.

On the other hand, his partner Sanat Sangwan failed to deliver his brilliance for his side as he was dismissed for a low score of 11 runs. In his innings, Sanat faced 52 deliveries, where he wasn’t able to score any boundaries for his side.

Meanwhile, Priyansh Arya was continuously scoring important runs for his team by displaying impressive shots and putting pressure on the Services’ bowling lineup. After Sanat Sangwan’s dismissal, another young star, Yash Dhull stepped into the crease.

Dhull also provided an excellent touch for Delhi with his brilliant shots as he was aiming to build a big and impactful partnership with Priyansh Arya, as both players are known as the key stars for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

Throughout his innings, Yash Dhull faced 45 balls, where he managed to score 33 runs, including 5 fours. Speaking about Priyansh Arya’s innings, he was able to score 56 runs off 88 balls, where he smashed 1 four and 3 sixes.

Captain Ayush Badoni also failed to score a big knock for Delhi as he was dismissed for 7 runs off 25 balls. Ayush Sumit Doseja presented a commendable innings for Delhi as he helped his side to move forward in the game with some brilliant boundaries.

Discussing his innings on Day 2, Ayush Sumit Doseja scored 78 runs off 154 balls. In his knock, he smashed 6 fours. Sumit Mathur also played an incredible innings for Delhi on Day 2 as he remained unbeaten till the end of the day and scored 80 runs off 159 balls. Where he smashed 8 fours and 2 sixes.

Their impressive knocks helped Delhi to post 299/6 after 90 overs at the end of Day 2 and take the lead by 33 runs.