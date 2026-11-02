Ranji Trophy 2026: Harsh Dubey shines with the ball for Vidarbha, takes nine wickets in one innings vs Madhya Pradesh

Vidarbha captain Harsh Dubey showcased a brilliant bowling performance against Madhya Pradesh, taking nine wickets in one innings in the Ranji Trophy 2026.

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Harsh Dubey takes nine wickets vs Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy 2026 (Image - X)

Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh are engaged in an intense match in the Ranji Trophy 2026. Madhya Pradesh had batted first in this match where they were bowled out by Vidarbha for 209 runs in 66.1 overs.

Star player and Vidarbha captain Harsh Dubey played an important role in bowling out Madhya Pradesh for this low score. Harsh Dubey delivered his brilliance for Vidarbha as he managed to deliver his career’s best spell.

In this ongoing match, Harsh Dubey succeeded in scalping nine wickets in one innings for Vidarbha against Madhya Pradesh. Vidarbha’s star player Nachiket Bhute was the only player to scalp one wicket as he dismissed Yash Dhull for 6 runs. After that, Harsh Dubey delivered a sensational performance to achieve this personal milestone. He also dismissed India’s international players Rajat Patidar and Saransh Jain.

Ahead of that. He showcased his excellence against Himachal Pradesh as he succeeded in taking a six-wicket haul which was his career-best bowling figures 6/36 for Vidarbha in the second innings of a Ranji Trophy Group B match in Nagpur in November 2024.

Harsh Dubey has played his maiden Team India match against Afghanistan as he was a part of the ODI series. However, he has not been able to return to the team as the men in blue already have left-arm spinners like Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, for the Test format, the national team has picked Manav Suthar. He was not selected for the New Zealand Test series but travelled with India A to play matches.

Harsh Dubey missed some chances as he spent the last few weeks before the Ranji Trophy at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. According to News18, he was there to recover from a minor injury.

Speaking about his Ranji Trophy heroics. He won the Ranji Trophy two years ago and took the most wickets in the tournament.

There could be a place for him in the team across all formats. Ravindra Jadeja is close to the end of his career, while Axar Patel has not been doing well with both bat and ball. Harsh now needs to keep performing well and prove that he deserves a place in the team.