Ranji Trophy 2026: Rajat Paliwal’s hundred helps Services score 221 runs vs Delhi

Services captain Rajat Paliwal's impressive century helped his side score 221 runs on the board against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2026.

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Rajat Paliwal's impressive performance vs Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2026 (Image - X)

Ranji Trophy 2026: Ayush Badoni’s Delhi started playing their match against Services in the Ranji Trophy 2026. Services’ captain Rajat Paliwal delivered a brilliant batting performance for his side on Day 1.

Squads:

Services Squad: Shubham Rohilla, Nitin Tanwar, Ravi Chauhan, Vineet Dhankhar, Rajat Paliwal(c), Nakul Sharma(w), Varun Choudhary, Pulkit Narang, Virender Dagar, Arjun Sharma, Pal Raj Bahadur, Devender Lohchab, Mohit Ahlawat, Amit Pachhara, Rahul Singh, Jayant Goyat

Delhi Squad: Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Ayush Badoni(c), Anuj Rawat(w), Sumit Mathur, Hrithik Shokeen, Aman Chaudhary, Dev Lakra, Simarjeet Singh, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Divij Mehra, Money Grewal, Tejasvi Dahiya, Pranav Rajvanshi, Dhruv Kaushik

Services got a chance to bat first as Shubham Rohilla and Nitin Tanwar began the innings for Services, where they were dismissed for early scores as Delhi’s bowling lineup showcased their brilliance. Navdeep Saini was the bowler, who took a first wicket for Delhi by dismissing Shubham Rohilla for a duck off 2 balls.

Meanwhile, Nitin Tanweer took 55 balls to score 22 runs. He couldn’t leave a big impact for Services as Aman Chaudhary dismissed him and helped his side get the second wicket. The same thing happened with Ravi Chauhan and Vineet Dhankar, who went to the pavilion for low scores.

However, skipper Rajat Paliwal provided a big support to his side as he started stabilizing his side’s innings by smashing some impressive boundaries at the moment. His impressive knock guided his team to a good score.

Speaking about his innings, Rajat Paliwal scored 111 runs off 196 balls, including 10 fours and remained unbeaten for his side. Mohit Ahlawat also tried to score some runs for his as he managed to score 33 runs off 49 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes.

At the end, Pulkit Narang also scored an important 30 runs for his side off 89 balls, where he smashed 6 fours. With the skipper’s century, Services were able to score 266 runs and were bowled out in 88 overs.

For Delhi, star players Navdeep Saini, Aman Chaudhary and Hritik Shokeen delivered an exceptional performance as these bowlers’ wicket-taking ability put massive pressure on Services in this clash. Navdeep Saini took three-wickets (3/61), Aman Chaudhary (4/79) and Hritik Shokeen (2/61).