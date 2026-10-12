Ranji Trophy 2026: Ravindra Jadeja sends BIG message to selectors ahead of New Zealand tour with 16th century

Saurashtra all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored 102 against Chattisgarh on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy 2026 match at Rajkot on Monday.

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Saurashtra all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja en route to scoring 102 against Chattisgarh in Ranji Trophy 2026 match in Rajkot. (Photo: PTI)

Saurashtra vs Chattisgarh Ranji Trophy 2026: Team India and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got his domestic season off to a wonderful start, notching up his 16th first class century and 9th one for Saurashtra ahead of New Zealand tour which begins later this month. Jadeja, turning out for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2026 game against Chattisgarh, piled up 102 off 209 balls with 7 boundaries.

Jadeja was dropped from the Indian ODI side after the 2nd match against West Indies and remains doubtful for selection for the five-game ODI series against New Zealand next month. The Saurashtra all-rounder came to bat at 120 for 3 in the first innings at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and put on 205 runs for the fifth wicket with the other centurion of the innings – Prerak Mankad, who scored 129 in 150 balls with one six and 15 fours as the home team piled up 392 in 110.4 overs after batting first.

First game of the Ranji season, walked out to bat at no. 5 for Saurashtra, registered a ton and batted till the end. Jaddu’s love affair with the red ball continues https://t.co/YBCZA88ar9 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 12, 2026

The 37-year-old all-rounder showed plenty of patience on the second day, adding only 11 runs in the first 90 minutes of play even as Saurashtra continued to lose wickets around him. Jadeja was the last man to be dismissed in the Saurashtra, losing his wicket to another ‘Jadeja’ – his former teammate Dharmendrasinh, caught and bowled by the left-arm spinner.

Jadeja has scored 8504 runs in 151 matches in his first-class career with 16 centuries and 45 fifties with a career-best of 331. In 91 Test for Team India, Jadeja has scored 4160 runs at an average of 37.81 with six hundreds and 28 fifties.

The left-arm spinner, who was traded to Rajasthan Royals from Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore, has also claimed 589 wickets in first-class before this match at an average of 24.49. Out of these, he has 356 wickets in Tests at an average of 25.3.

Jadeja scored 764 runs in 10 Tests in 2025 at an average of 63.66 with 2 hundreds and six fifties during this time. He will be hoping that the BCCI selectors will be pick him not only for the ODIs but also the two-match Test series against New Zealand beginning in Wellington on November 19.

In reply to Saurashtra’s score of 392, Chattisgarh had already lost three early wickets with captain Jaydev Unadkat and left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya picking up one wicket each. Chirag Jani, who had scored 83 in the first innings, also pick up one wicket with the visitors at 61 for 3 in the 24th over.